Three new U.S. Postal Service items receive Scott catalog numbers

Feb 9, 2017, 8 AM

The 2017 Lunar Year of the Rooster stamp is among the latest batch of items that now have Scott catalog numbers.

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

This latest crop is small, with only three items getting a catalog number.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your February batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5154: (47c) Chinese New Year – Year of the Rooster

5155: (47c) Love

U694: (47c) Northern Cardinal stamped envelope

