US Stamps
Ticket required for Sharks stamp ceremony
By Michael Baadke
The July 26 first-day ceremony for the set of five Shark forever stamps will take place at Newport Aquarium in Newport, Ky., the United States Postal Service has confirmed.
“This is a ticketed event,” the Postal Service reported. “Tickets are limited to a first-come, first-served basis. Please RSVP to usps.com/sharks for free tickets.”
Newport is in Northern Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio.
The stamps in the Sharks set picture a shortfin mako shark, pelagic thresher shark, great white shark, whale shark, and scalloped hammerhead shark. The stamps are being issued in a pane of 20.
