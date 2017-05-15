Ticket required for Sharks stamp ceremony

Jun 19, 2017, 4 PM

The United States Postal Service has announced that the Sharks set of five forever stamps will be issued July 26 in Newport, Ky.

By Michael Baadke

The July 26 first-day ceremony for the set of five Shark forever stamps will take place at Newport Aquarium in Newport, Ky., the United States Postal Service has confirmed.

“This is a ticketed event,” the Postal Service reported. “Tickets are limited to a first-come, first-served basis. Please RSVP to usps.com/sharks for free tickets.”

Newport is in Northern Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio.

The stamps in the Sharks set picture a shortfin mako shark, pelagic thresher shark, great white shark, whale shark, and scalloped hammerhead shark. The stamps are being issued in a pane of 20.