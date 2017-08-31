US Stamps
Thermochromic ink put to the test; USPS contemplates 50¢ stamp: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. New book provides information on the TASCO Confederate facsimiles: The first TASCO booklet page provides brief historical information, and the second begins a discussion of the postage stamps of the Confederacy.
4. United Nations to issue stamps promoting peace, respect, safety, and dignity for all: Stranger & Stranger, a packaging design and branding company that specializes in alcoholic drinks, designed the International Day of Peace stamps.
3. U.S. Postal Service contemplates 50¢ stamp: “Postal officials didn’t spell out what any of the new rates would be,” Dead Tree Edition, a website that covers postal issues, reported Aug. 26.
2. Readers share different viewpoints on U.S. Postal Service policy for coil stamps: Commenting about the Fruit coil stamps, a reader added in his letter that “we would all like to see a lower price point for these attractive stamps.”
1. Total Solar Eclipse stamps: putting thermochromic ink to the test: How resilient is the reactivity of the thermochromic ink on United States Total Solar Eclipse stamps? Linn's managing editor Charles Snee investigates.
