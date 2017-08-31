Thermochromic ink put to the test; USPS contemplates 50¢ stamp: Week’s Most Read

Sep 1, 2017, 4 AM

Linn’s conducted a four-week experiment to see how excessive light and high temperatures affect the thermochromic ink disc covering the moon on Total Solar Eclipse stamps. The results were mixed, and it became our top post on Linns.com

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. New book provides information on the TASCO Confederate facsimiles: The first TASCO booklet page provides brief historical information, and the second begins a discussion of the postage stamps of the Confederacy.

4. United Nations to issue stamps promoting peace, respect, safety, and dignity for all: Stranger & Stranger, a packaging design and branding company that specializes in alcoholic drinks, designed the International Day of Peace stamps.

3. U.S. Postal Service contemplates 50¢ stamp: “Postal officials didn’t spell out what any of the new rates would be,” Dead Tree Edition, a website that covers postal issues, reported Aug. 26.

2. Readers share different viewpoints on U.S. Postal Service policy for coil stamps: Commenting about the Fruit coil stamps, a reader added in his letter that “we would all like to see a lower price point for these attractive stamps.”

1. Total Solar Eclipse stamps: putting thermochromic ink to the test: How resilient is the reactivity of the thermochromic ink on United States Total Solar Eclipse stamps? Linn's managing editor Charles Snee investigates.

