Guernsey’s Sepac stamp showcases "Drone Ranger" photography

Elliott Cockett, known as “The Drone Ranger,” took the photographs of the reservoir at St. Saviour’s and Vale Castle pictured on these 76-penny and 46p Guernsey stamps. The 76p stamp bears the Sepac emblem.

New Stamps of the World – By Denise McCarty

Guernsey’s Sepac stamp issued Aug. 1 features a bird’s-eye view photo of the reservoir at St. Saviour. The 76-penny stamp was issued in a set of six showcasing the work of Elliott Cockett, a young director, cinematographer and photographer who calls himself “The Drone Ranger.”

The other five stamps picture aerial shots of Vale Castle (46p), Rousse Tower (62p), Torteval Church (63p), Pembroke (85p) and Beaucette Marina (94p).

Bridget Yabsley, head of the philatelic section of Guernsey Post, said: “Guernsey has more than its fair share of stunning scenery and we’re really pleased with the aerial scenes that Elliott has captured, which offer a different perspective not often showcased.”

Mark Totty designed the stamps. Cartor printed them by offset in sheets of 10.

