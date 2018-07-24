World Stamps
Jersey Post illustrates worldwide reach of Jersey Overseas Aid
New Stamps of the World – By Denise McCarty
Jersey Post illustrates the worldwide reach of Jersey Overseas Aid on six stamps issued July 12 to commemorate the agency’s 50th anniversary.
Carolyn Labey, chair of JOA, said the stamps “highlight Jersey’s significant contribution to the alleviation of poverty and suffering around the world.”
The stamps picture photos of the Jersey cow program in Rwanda (50 pence), famine relief in South Sudan (65p), the tropical diseases program in Uganda (76p), economic development in Nepal (82p), the rural livelihoods program in Madagascar (94p), and sand dam construction in Kenya (£1.12).
Lowe-Martin printed the stamps by offset lithography in sheets of 10.
