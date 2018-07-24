Jul 31, 2018, 4 AM

Six programs of Jersey Overseas Aid are represented on these stamps commemorating the agency’s 50th anniversary.

New Stamps of the World – By Denise McCarty

Jersey Post illustrates the worldwide reach of Jersey Overseas Aid on six stamps issued July 12 to commemorate the agency’s 50th anniversary.

Carolyn Labey, chair of JOA, said the stamps “highlight Jersey’s significant contribution to the alleviation of poverty and suffering around the world.”

The stamps picture photos of the Jersey cow program in Rwanda (50 pence), famine relief in South Sudan (65p), the tropical diseases program in Uganda (76p), economic development in Nepal (82p), the rural livelihoods program in Madagascar (94p), and sand dam construction in Kenya (£1.12).

Lowe-Martin printed the stamps by offset lithography in sheets of 10.

