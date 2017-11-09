Mickey takes a French vacation on 12-stamp booklet

Jul 9, 2018, 7 AM

The Mickey & La France booklet of 12 commemorative stamps shows the iconic Disney character on a French holiday, visiting the nation’s various regions and stopping at some of its famous monuments.

By Denise McCarty

Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse tours some of the famous sites of France on a booklet of 12 stamps issued June 29 by La Poste (the French postal service).

The booklet called “Mickey & La France” is part of the worldwide celebration of Mickey’s 90th birthday.

Walt Disney Co. said in March 1 press release: “Since his big-screen debut in Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928, Mickey has been the global ambassador for The Walt Disney Company. From the beloved Mickey Mouse Club to today’s Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey’s optimistic outlook and endearing personality continue to delight fans around the world every day.”

Mickey’s French philatelic tour includes such sites as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Mont St. Michael in Normandy, and the dormant Auvergne volcanoes.

The Luma Agency designed the stamps, using illustrations by Jose Lozano. Philaposte printed them by gravure.

The stamps are nondenominated, inscribed “lettre verte” for “green letter.” Green letters are not carried by air and take two days for delivery, as opposed to one day for first-class mail. The current rate for this service is 0.80.

This is not the first time that La Poste has featured Mickey on a postage stamp; France’s 2003 Stamp Day issue includes commemorative stamps depicting Mickey, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck (Scott 3002-3004).

For ordering details, visit www.laposte.fr.

