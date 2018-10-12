A cover with 55 Marshall stamps: Inside Linn’s

Oct 19, 2018, 9 AM

The back of the envelope has two Federal Reserve Bank of Minnesota seals affixed for security purposes. Postmarks on the back indicate the cover transited from Minneapolis to Duluth, Minn., in a single day.

This oversize registered bank cover, mailed in April 1935, bears 55 United States 1917 $5 John Marshall definitive stamps. The largest multiple, a block of 12, is affixed to the left of the $1.31 postage meter label at top right.

By Molly Goad

The Nov. 5 issue of Linn's Stamp News

Can you top 55 Marshall stamps on cover?

Dollar-sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee shares the story of an interesting cover, pictured above, with a total of $278.31 postage.

During war, stamps of Vietnam documented conflict

Columnist Janet Klug looks at the stamps of Vietnam beginning in 1945, when the country was under French control, and after the French were defeated in 1954. At that time, the country was divided into North Vietnam and South Vietnam at the 17th parallel. A devastating civil war ensued for two decades, and several stamp issues documented the conflict.

The internet offers a selection of stamp album pages

William F. Sharpe shares the bevy of options for creating album pages from various online sources. Some pages include headings, frames, descriptive information and stamp images; others are more basic.

