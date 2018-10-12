US Stamps
A cover with 55 Marshall stamps: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The Nov. 5 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Oct. 22. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Oct. 20. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.
Can you top 55 Marshall stamps on cover?
Dollar-sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee shares the story of an interesting cover, pictured above, with a total of $278.31 postage.
During war, stamps of Vietnam documented conflict
Columnist Janet Klug looks at the stamps of Vietnam beginning in 1945, when the country was under French control, and after the French were defeated in 1954. At that time, the country was divided into North Vietnam and South Vietnam at the 17th parallel. A devastating civil war ensued for two decades, and several stamp issues documented the conflict.
The internet offers a selection of stamp album pages
William F. Sharpe shares the bevy of options for creating album pages from various online sources. Some pages include headings, frames, descriptive information and stamp images; others are more basic.
