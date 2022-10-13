American Topical Association to offer presentation course

Nov 7, 2022, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Topical Association will offer a three-part course in January 2023 on creating interesting and well-designed PowerPoint presentations, ATA president Dawn Hamman said in an Oct. 24 press release.

The three parts of the “Say it with PowerPoint: How to Present Your Stamps like a Pro” course will take place Jan. 10, 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. via the online meeting platform Zoom.

According to Hamman, the topics covered will include organizing presentations to keep people’s interest; starting and ending presentations with power and punch; energizing delivery with verbal and nonverbal communication; and choosing effective font, images and layout.

Michele Bresso and Martin Kent Miller will lead the courses. Bresso is a retired professor of public speaking, and Miller is the owner of the Philatelic Press, a marketing and design firm geared to the needs of philatelists.

Those interested can register in the events section on the ATA website. The cost is $25 for ATA members and $45 for nonmembers.

New members can receive the discounted rate. Membership in the ATA is $35 per year for United States members and $45 for international members.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter