Amos Media Co. moving to new offices effective Sept. 1

Amos Media Co. is relocating to 1660 Campbell Road, Suite B, in Sidney, Ohio, effective Sept. 1. The move will take place Aug. 20-24.

Amos Media Co. will be moving to new offices in Sidney, Ohio, effective Sept. 1.

The firm’s existing building on S. Vandemark Road in Sidney, which has been home to the company since 1974, was sold to Cargill Inc. in 2019.

In preparation for the move of staff and equipment, deadlines for both Linn’s Stamp News and Coin World will be changed. The Sept. 7 issue deadlines for both publications will be affected.

Advertising for the two issues will close on Friday, Aug. 14, rather than on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The issues will be published at their regular times on Aug. 22 (digital) and Aug. 24 (print).

From Aug. 20 to 24, there may be interruptions to phone and email service for all staff members during the move.

Amos Media’s new address will be 1660 Campbell Road, Suite A, Sidney, OH 45365. The mailing address will remain the same: Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

