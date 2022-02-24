April 9-10 Plymouth Show in Westland, Mich.

Mar 22, 2022, 11 AM

The West Suburban Stamp Club will host Plymouth Show, Michigan’s largest stamp show, April 9-10 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 36375 Joy Road in Westland, Mich.

The Plymouth Show is free and open to the public. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free parking is available adjacent to the Hellenic Cultural Center.

The bourse (sales area) will include approximately 30 dealers offering a wide range of stamps, covers, postcards and related literature and supplies for sale.

The United Nations Postal Administration will be at the show, and the United States Postal Service will attend part of the show. The hours for the USPS will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

A special meeting of the West Suburban Stamp Club will take place Friday, April 8 (the day before the show), at 6 p.m.

A beginners’ education session for adults will be presented at 10:30 a.m. each day. An additional session will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. Youth education sessions will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Stamps in Your Closet sessions are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with members of the West Suburban Stamp Club providing free and unbiased evaluations of stamp collections.

The Plymouth Show is normally an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition. This year’s show, however, will not include exhibits.

The March 2022 issue of Mayflower Minutes, the club’s monthly newsletter, said this was due to unavoidable circumstances and added that the club is already planning for exhibits at its 2023 show.

The Plate Number Coil Collectors Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Peninsular State Philatelic Society will conduct its annual meeting Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Plymouth Show will follow state and local COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the show, and the West Suburban Stamp Club appreciates cooperation from visitors.

For more information, visit the show website.

