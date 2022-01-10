APS seeks new director of education

Mar 25, 2022, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Philatelic Society is seeking a candidate to replace Cathy Brachbill, the society’s director of education, who will retire June 30 after almost seven years of service.

A detailed description of the director of education’s responsibilities and qualifications are posted on the APS website.

The APS lists the general responsibilities as “Plan, implement and evaluate philatelic educational programming appropriate for APS members of all collecting levels, from beginner to advanced, adults and young collectors. Work with philatelic experts to provide live, virtual learning events and develop on-demand courses and programs. Supervision of Education Coordinator and volunteers in implementing education services.”

According to the APS, desired qualifications include a minimum of five years’ experience in educational administration and supervision, teaching and museum exhibition development. Experience in online course development and virtual education also is desired.

“Cathy has been a remarkable leader within the APS and her work will have meaning for years to come,” APS executive director Scott English told Linn’s Stamp News.

English highlighted a number of Brachbill’s accomplishments, including changes to the annual Summer Seminar on Philately program that attracted more people to attend.

“She led the creation of the Collecting and Connecting Central Academy (C3a) adding online learning to the menu of services we provide to the hobby,” he said.

Brachbill was also instrumental in improving the educational background and learning experience for participants in the Stamps Teach and Young Philatelic Leaders Fellowship programs, according to English.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with hundreds of educators in my career and few rank higher than Cathy in her ability to evaluate, improve, and challenge the work we’re doing to make it better,” he said.

Those interested in applying for the position of APS director of education should send a cover letter and resume to APS executive director Scott English at scott@stamps.org.

