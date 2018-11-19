Argentine Philatelic Exposition souvenir sheet in demand

Dec 12, 2018, 8 AM

Unsevered sheets of four of Argentina’s 1939 11th Congress of the Universal Postal Union and the Argentine Philatelic Exposition souvenir sheets (Scott 468c and 468d) are in demand, hard to find, and a good buy in the $35-to-$45 price range.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Argentina issued its first stamps May 1, 1858. Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Corrientes also issued early provincial stamps.

On May 12, 1939, Argentina issued two souvenir sheets of four stamps (Scott 467-468) commemorating the 11th Congress of the Universal Postal Union and the Argentine Philatelic Exposition (C.Y.T.R.A.).

The souvenir sheets were issued in four formats: an unsevered horizontal pair of sheets with Scott design type A163 at left and A164 at right (Scott 468a); an unsevered vertical pair of sheets with design type A163 at top and A164 at bottom (Scott 468b); an unsevered block of four sheets with type A163 at left and type A164 at right (Scott 468c); and an unsevered block of four sheets with type A163 at top and type A164 at bottom (Scott 468d).

The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the unsevered sheets of four souvenir sheets (Scott 468c and 468d) at $55 apiece in both unused hinged condition and used condition.

These unsevered sheets of four souvenir sheets are in demand and hard to find. They are a very good buy in the $35-to-$45 price range. When buying, look for sheets that are not creased from being folded, as creases greatly reduce their value.

