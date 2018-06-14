Birds in Winter stamp event at Vermont institute Sept. 22

Apr 30, 2021, 5 AM

The set of four U.S. forever stamps depicting Birds in Winter will be issued Sept. 22 in Quechee, Vt. The stamps feature illustrations of the black-capped chickadee, the northern cardinal, the blue jay and the red-bellied woodpecker.

By Jay Bigalke

The Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee, Vt., has been selected as the first-day-of-issue location for the Birds in Winter forever stamps to be issued Sept. 22.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the institute, located at 149 Natures Way in Quechee.

The Postal Service reports that an RSVP is required to attend the ceremony. To RSVP, visit this website.

According to that website, “The dedication ceremony coincides with the institute’s Sport of Kings Day which celebrates the history, language and traditions of falconry with raptor demonstrations, hands-on-activities and exhibits.”

“The stamp art features four striking designs that highlight the handsome plumage of these resident birds,” the Postal Service said in the press release. “The vivid contrast with the bright flashes of color found in the digital rendering of each bird evokes the drab feeling of winter with the stark white backgrounds. A limited palette and simplified shapes give the art a bold, fresh look.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The illustrations show the black-capped chickadee, the northern cardinal, the blue jay and the red-bellied woodpecker. Artist Nadia Taylor created the images for the stamps, working with USPS art director Antonio Alcala.

The Birds in Winter forever stamps will be issued in a double-sided booklet pane of 20.