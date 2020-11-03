Canada Post gifts employees a booklet of stamps as a thank-you

Dec 4, 2020, 8 AM

The vehicle wrap on this Canada Post delivery van features artwork similar to the design of the personalized stamp created as a thank-you gift for Canada Post employees. Photo courtesy of Canada Post.

Canada Post created this personalized stamp as a thank-you gift to its employees for their efforts in 2020. The stamp is in a booklet of 12.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Delivery and logistics worldwide saw a huge change this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Extra volumes of parcels and backlogs of international shipments were part of the disruptions this year and will continue to be for the near future.

This holiday season, Canada Post took an extra step to thank its nearly 68,000 employees for all that they have done this year. It created a booklet of 12 personalized stamps (Scott 2586a) and distributed the booklet to all of its employees with the following message:

“Dear Colleague:

“Canada Post’s iconic stamp program is known for celebrating incredible national achievements.

“When the global pandemic disrupted everyday life, we were there for our fellow Canadians. We put the safety of each other and our customers first. We provided an essential service and much-needed hope by doing what we do best.

“To recognize your efforts and the appreciation of Canadians, we asked a noted designer to develop this special stamp, for employees only.

“I hope it instills a sense of pride and serves as a reminder of what we can accomplish when we all pull together.

“With my sincere thanks, Doug Ettinger.”

Ettinger is CEO and president of Canada Post.

The stamp’s design features a Canada Post delivery van with a rainbow coming out of the back of the van as it soars above three clouds. The word “Thanks” appears in English and French (Merci) in the upper-right corner.

The booklet of 12 was printed by Lowe-Martin. The stamp is nondenominated at the permanent-rate, currently 92¢. The total face value of the booklet is $11.04.

The design and illustration were by Andrew Lewis Design of London, Ontario.

Canada Post also used the design, but with more detail, as a vehicle wrap on one of its delivery vans.

I would guess that a number of the stamps might be used in a pay-it-forward way with employees using the stamps to send notes of thanks to others or connect with friends and family.

I would also assume that a few of the booklets of stamps will likely make it to collectors’ hands as gifts from employees, sold to dealers or sold through online auction websites.

Overall it’s a nice gesture from Canada Post to its employees during what has been a trying year, to say the least.

