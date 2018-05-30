May 1, 2021, 6 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Royal Philatelic Society of Canada and St. Catharines Stamp Club are hosting the 90th edition of the Canadian national stamp exhibition the weekend of June 22-24.



The Royal-2018-Royale show will take place at the Parkway Convention Centre and adjacent Holiday Inn and Suites in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada.



Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.



Admission is $3 (Canadian) each day on Friday and Saturday, or attendees may pay $5 for both days. Admission is free on Sunday. Parking is free.



Throughout the three-day event, at least 30 dealers are expected to offer philatelic collectibles at the bourse (sales area). The majority of the dealers hail from Canada, with a few from the United Kingdom and the United States.



Groups meeting or hosting speakers at the show include the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada, American Topical Association, British North America Philatelic Society and the Philatelic Specialists Society of Canada.

The show will host a competition of single-frame and multi-frame exhibits. The award winners will be recognized at a banquet on Saturday evening. Banquet tickets are available in advance for $95 and include a multi-day pass to the bourse.



An exhibitor feedback session will be held late Sunday morning.



The show features hotel room rates ranging from $149.99 to $199.99 per night, depending on occupancy.



For more information about the show, visit its website.