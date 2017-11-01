Sometimes, you just can’t beat a classic pre-WWII stamp

May 2, 2021, 9 PM

The 1922 France Offices in Egypt – Alexandria set of five postage due stamps (Scott J1-J5) is a very good buy in mint never-hinged condition at the 2018 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 value of $29.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Overwhelmed if not disgusted by the deluge of new issues, many collectors have returned to their first love: classic stamps issued before World War II.

Longer, inexpensive prewar sets are always in demand. Despite low catalog values, the longer sets from French colonies and offices can often be difficult to find.

France issued stamps for its offices in Egypt at Alexandria and Port Said. A good set to look for is the first set of postage due stamps issued for Alexandria (Scott J1-J5) in 1922. The 2018 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set at $15.75 in unused hinged condition and at $29 in mint never-hinged condition.

Catalog values and prices for sets such as these have not changed in some time, but just try finding a set in mint never-hinged condition. It is a very good buy at Scott catalog value if you do.

Don’t be too fussy about grade. The margins were small to begin with, and centering was a real problem. Very fine for this issue is any stamp with the design clear of the perforations.