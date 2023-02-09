Collections galore and more in March 10-11 Kelleher sale

Mar 1, 2023, 8 AM

Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions describes its March 10-11 sale of United States and worldwide collections, stocks and accumulations as the largest of its kind the firm has held. Image courtesy of Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions.

By Charles Snee

On March 10-11, Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions will present more than 900 lots of collections, stocks and accumulations of the United States and the world at its headquarters in Danbury, Conn. Each day of this auction will commence at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Kelleher describes the sale as its largest ever quarterly sale of collections, stocks and accumulations in terms of physical size.

“The sale contains over 900 lots, ranging from a couple hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, offering collectors of every area (and every means) the opportunity to enrich their holdings,” Kelleher said.

Dealers will find myriad opportunities to expand and replenish their inventories. Collectors seeking to fill holes in their albums or start a new collection will find much to tempt them in the sale.

The sale opens with U.S. offerings, which include “general to more focused collections, with strong Back-of-the-Book, plus, for those who like a rummage, Accumulations, Stocks and Face Value lots,” according to Kelleher.

There also will be a number of name collections up for bids, including the Ferguson collection of postal stationery, the Matyasovich collection of the United Nations and the Leighton collection of first-day covers.

“The Worldwide selection offers strong France and Colonies, exceptional specialized Haiti from the Del Toro-Walhy collection, solid Sweden (with additional Scandinavia area collections), and more,” Kelleher said.

Among the modern U.S. holdings is a specialized collection focused on the 1994 29¢ Legends of the West stamps (Scott 2869). Included in the collection, which weighs 75 pounds, are stamps, mint sets, FDCs and some toy trucks related to the issue, according to Kelleher.

The collection also has three recalled Legends of the West panes of 20 (Scott 2870) that have one stamp showing the wrong image of Bill Pickett. Other highlights include 18 panes with different first-day cancels and 450 better FDCs featuring cachets by ArtCraft, Artmaster, House of Farnam, Gold Mine, Panda and others.

Kelleher notes that the toy trucks in the collection are new and still housed in their original boxes.

Kelleher is offering this 1994 29¢ Legends of the West collection with an opening bid of $1,500 and an estimate of $3,000 to $4,000.

Included in the worldwide lots is the Thunder Dragon collection of 1962-96 Bhutan stamps and covers.

“This is one of the largest collections of Bhutan we have seen in a while, with three separate mint collections, plentiful stock and many hundreds of covers,” Kelleher said.

The main collection, which is housed in a Minkus album, is almost complete from 1962 to 1980.

“Two secondary collections almost match the completeness level of the first, each on Scott pages both hinged and in mounts,” according to Kelleher.

There are also two dealer counter books containing what Kelleher calls “various premium items,” such as a 1973 9-ngultrum Phonograph Records stamp, which is valued at $125 in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

Kelleher lists this impressive Bhutan collection with an opening bid of $1,000 and an estimate of $2,000 to $3,000.

Kelleher has prepared a single catalog for the two-day collections, stocks and accumulations auction that is available for viewing and download on the firm’s website, with online bidding options available on Stamp Auction Network.

For additional information, contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.

