Trump hiring freeze gets USPS pushback, uncut press sheet numbers finally revealed: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 9 PM

The federal hiring freeze announced by President Donald Trump could affect the U.S. Postal Service. (Getty image)

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Rob Haeseler (1941-2017): The American journalist, former trustee of the American Philatelic Research Library and senior editor with Linn’s Stamp News for almost 10 years, died Jan. 16 at 75.

4. A stamp set that is not valued in Scott catalogs, but still sought after: The lack of values in this case means that the Scott editors did not have enough sales data to establish values for this set.

3. There are stamps paying tribute to Donald Trump as president, but they’re not from the U.S.: Even before the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, Trump had already been honored on a handful of stamps.

2. Monday Morning Brief | Uncut press sheet quantities: Managing editor Chad Snee discusses how the quantities printed of recent uncut press sheets were revealed through a Freedom of Information Act request.

1. U.S. Postal Service pushes back against Trump hiring freeze: The federal hiring freeze, imposed Jan. 23, could affect the Postal Service's ability to hire tens of thousands of carrier assistants.

