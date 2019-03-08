Exhibiting prospectus now available for June Okpex show

Apr 23, 2019, 9 AM

The exhibiting prospectus for the June 28-29 Okpex show is available.

The exhibiting prospectus for the June 28-29 Okpex show is now available from exhibits .

Collectors interested in exhibiting at the show in Midwest City, Okla., can contact DeBoard at ralph.deboard@oc.edu. Completed entry forms must be received by May 10.

The show venue is the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Drive in Midwest City, five miles east of downtown Oklahoma City on Interstate 40.

The show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Okpex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately qualifying show. The exhibitor winning the Okpex multiframe grand award will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow 2019, Aug. 1-4, in Omaha, Neb.

The Okpex single-frame grand award winner will qualify for the single-frame championship taking place at St. Louis Stamp Expo, March 27-29, 2020. The St. Louis single-frame competition is sponsored by the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors.

Okpex will feature a dealer bourse and a United States Postal Service postique booth. Dealers interested in reserving a booth at Okpex can contact Joe Crosby at joecrosby@cox.net.

Activities for youngsters at the show will include a youth area with buckets of free stamps.

For additional information visit www.okcsc.org.

