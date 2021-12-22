First-day date and location announced for Pony Cars stamps

Jan 4, 2022, 11 AM

A first-day ceremony for the five nondenominated (58¢) Pony Cars forever commemorative stamps will take place Aug. 25.

By Linn’s Staff

As part of the 2022 United States stamp program, the U.S. Postal Service will host a first-day ceremony for the Pony Cars stamps Aug. 25 during the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif.

Wendy Masorti of the American Philatelic Society reported Dec. 27, 2021, on the APS website that the USPS is working with the California Automobile Museum to have pony cars displayed on the show floor for the ceremony.

The five 58¢ forever commemorative Pony Car stamps feature a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT and 1969 AMC Javelin SST. The images on the stamps are based on original oil-on-panel paintings by artist Tom Fritz.

The stamps will be issued in a pane of 20 with the five designs se-tenant (side-by-side).

Pony cars, with their sporty look and affordable price, have remained popular since their introduction in the 1960s. General characteristics of pony cars include a long hood, small trunk, two doors and rear-wheel drive.

The Postal Service called these vehicles “a uniquely American obsession.”

The Great American Stamp Show will take place Aug. 25-28 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Co-hosted by the American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association and American First Day Cover Society, the show will feature dealer and cachetmaker bourses (sales areas), meetings and seminars, a preshow learning event, exhibits and a public auction.

Visit the APS website for more details.

