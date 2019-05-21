Great time to buy topical stamps of Hungary

May 30, 2019, 6 AM

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The market for most communist-era Hungarian stamps is pretty sluggish. If you collect Hungarian stamps or are looking for topical stamps issued by Hungary, now is a great time buy.

On June 11, 1947, Hungary issued four Franklin D. Roosevelt airmail semipostal stamps (Scott CB1-CB1C). Souvenir sheets of the four stamps were also produced with border inscriptions and decorations in gray surrounding the stamps.

The souvenir sheets were issued with the stamps perforated gauge 12 by 12½ and with the stamps imperforate. These sheets are not listed in the 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue but are noted and valued.

The sheet with perforations is valued at $125 in mint never-hinged condition, while the imperforate sheet is valued at $225.

These souvenir sheets are considerably overvalued in the Scott catalog, but are in demand from Hungary collectors and from Americana topical stamp collectors. They are selling briskly in the $30-to-$40 price range for the perforated sheet in mint never-hinged condition and in the $40-to-$60 range for the imperforate sheet in mint never-hinged condition.

