Postal Updates
Harvey wreaks havoc, understand stamp collecting language: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Miniature masterpieces: Degas’ art on stamps: Many of his works of art are reproduced on stamps, including several from his native France.
4. The expertizer’s mind-set: skepticism and review: Most experts John Hotchner has talked with start from the position that an item that they have been asked to examine can be faked.
3. Give this galloping carrier stamp a try: There are many ways to collect city carrier stamps. Probably the most popular is by city of issue. This Baltimore, Md., 1¢ black stamp is appealing.
2. Get on good terms with the language of stamp collecting: Become familiar with terms used in stamp collecting. They will help you communicate more effectively with dealers and other collectors.
1. Harvey storms through Texas postal system: Mail service and retail operations were disrupted in the East Texas region devastated by Hurricane Harvey in late August.
