Harvey wreaks havoc, understand stamp collecting language: Week’s Most Read

Sep 8, 2017, 6 AM

Hurricane Harvey had its way with the Houston, Texas, area and plenty of postal services were disrupted dramatically by the flooding. Our story about the massive weather system’s effects was the top post on Linns.com this week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Miniature masterpieces: Degas’ art on stamps: Many of his works of art are reproduced on stamps, including several from his native France.

4. The expertizer’s mind-set: skepticism and review: Most experts John Hotchner has talked with start from the position that an item that they have been asked to examine can be faked.

3. Give this galloping carrier stamp a try: There are many ways to collect city carrier stamps. Probably the most popular is by city of issue. This Baltimore, Md., 1¢ black stamp is appealing.

2. Get on good terms with the language of stamp collecting: Become familiar with terms used in stamp collecting. They will help you communicate more effectively with dealers and other collectors.

1. Harvey storms through Texas postal system: Mail service and retail operations were disrupted in the East Texas region devastated by Hurricane Harvey in late August.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter