Inside Linn’s: Distinguishing the 2002-03 Jefferson Memorial stamps

Aug 16, 2019, 10 AM

Among the regular columns in the Sept. 2 issue of Linn’s Stamp News is Charles Snee’s Dollar-Sign Stamps column that takes a close look at the pair of $3.85 Thomas Jefferson Memorial Priority Mail stamps issued in 2002 and 2003. They look identical, but t

By Charles Snee

The Sept. 2 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Aug. 17. Here are three teasers to whet your philatelic appetite.

Distinguishing the $3.85 Jefferson Memorial stamps

The two United States $3.85 Jefferson Memorial Priority Mail stamps issued in 2002 and 2003 look identical at first glance. As Charles Snee explains in Dollar-Sign Stamps, there is a simple way to tell them apart. However, you might want to have a magnifying glass nearby. Also discussed is the $3.85 Jefferson Memorial Priority Mail stamped envelope. Get the details by reading the whole column.

Lebanon’s 1930-31 airmail issue championed tourism

Ghassan Riachi, in this month’s edition of Middle East stamps, shares background and insights regarding a beautiful set of 10 airmail stamps that Lebanon issued to “promote the lovely countryside and mild weather of Lebanon to those living abroad.” Riachi also provides a useful pointer to help the collector avoid fakes of the imperforate stamps, as well as how to steer clear of forgeries.

Kitchen Table Philately: High catalog value for San Marino stamp

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI looks over a worldwide mix that includes an airmail stamp from San Marino with a hefty catalog value. Read the full review in this issue to find out how much it’s worth.

