Jersey takes a trip back to the 1960s

May 2, 2021, 11 PM

The Jersey stamps reflect a variety of 1960's culture aspects on their new single £2 stamps.

By Denise McCarty

Jersey looks back at the popular culture of the 1960s on seven stamps to be issued Jan. 26.

Jersey Post describes the designs as exploring “the language, music, fashion, events, food and leisure pursuits typified by that era.”

A similar set issued July 5, 2016, presented the popular culture of the 1950s (Scott 1971-1977).

The 1960s set features “Flower Power” in psychedelic poster lettering on the 49p; another psychedelic design of a guitar player, 63p; two women wearing mini skirts, 73p; the 1969 first manned moon landing, 79p; cheese and pineapple stick appetizers, 90p; and a girl playing with a doll house, £1.07.

A brightly colored souvenir sheet with a single £2 stamp recreates a visit to Jersey’s main shopping area, King Street and Queen Street in Saint Helier, during the heyday of the Swinging Sixties.

Check out the Jersey Post online.