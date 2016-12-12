World Stamps
Jersey takes a trip back to the 1960s
By Denise McCarty
Jersey looks back at the popular culture of the 1960s on seven stamps to be issued Jan. 26.
Jersey Post describes the designs as exploring “the language, music, fashion, events, food and leisure pursuits typified by that era.”
A similar set issued July 5, 2016, presented the popular culture of the 1950s (Scott 1971-1977).
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The 1960s set features “Flower Power” in psychedelic poster lettering on the 49p; another psychedelic design of a guitar player, 63p; two women wearing mini skirts, 73p; the 1969 first manned moon landing, 79p; cheese and pineapple stick appetizers, 90p; and a girl playing with a doll house, £1.07.
A brightly colored souvenir sheet with a single £2 stamp recreates a visit to Jersey’s main shopping area, King Street and Queen Street in Saint Helier, during the heyday of the Swinging Sixties.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction