World Stamps
M.C. Escher designed 1935 Netherlands semipostal
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Sometimes we tip a stamp just because we like it, and we hope you might too.
Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher (1898-1972) has a sizeable following that includes us. Known for his mathematically oriented lithographs, woodcuts and mezzotints, he also designed a handful of stamps for the Netherlands and some Dutch colonies.
His compositions explored mathematical concepts such as infinity, symmetry, reflection and tessellation.
Our favorite stamp designed by Escher is the 6¢ (+4c) brown semipostal showing shadows of DC3 airplanes over a map of the Netherlands (Scott B81). The stamp was issued Oct. 16, 1935, and the surtax went to the National Aviation Fund.
The Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the stamp at $67.50 in mint never-hinged condition and $24 in unused hinged condition.
While the stamp appeals to both fine arts and aviation topical collectors, it’s not hot nor under-valued. It just has great eye appeal. Expect to pay 50 percent to 60 percent of Scott catalog value for a nice, fresh example.
