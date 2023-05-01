Napex 2023 held on 70th anniversary of coronation

May 11, 2023, 12 PM

By Molly Goad

Napex, the East Coast’s largest postage stamp show, will be held June 2-4 at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, 7920 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, Va.

The stamp show is sponsored by National Philatelic Exhibitions of Washington, D.C., Inc.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

As of April 13, all 226 frames of exhibits were filled. Because Napex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-13 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Napex single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at Chicagopex in Chicago Nov. 17-19.

Mark Banchik will serve as chief judge of the Napex exhibition. The other jurors will be Frederick Lawrence, Van Siegling, Ray Pietruszka and Ron Strawser. Jere Dutt will serve as an apprentice judge.

APS, UNPA Events

On June 2, American Philatelic Society executive director Scott English will hold a town hall meeting. The United Nations Postal Administration will host a pre-launch ceremony for its World Oceans Day stamps. The stamps are scheduled to be issued June 8.

Honoring Queen Elizabeth II

Napex opens on June 2, the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

“In recognition, we note the anniversary in our June 2 postmark and will have two different cacheted covers on June 2,” John Schorn, show chair, said.

On June 3, Schorn will give a presentation titled “Queen Elizabeth II on Postage Stamps,” noting that she has appeared on more postage stamps than anyone else.

The show will feature a special Queen Elizabeth II memorial award for the best exhibit of material depicting, honoring or relating to Queen Elizabeth II.

Show Cancellations

The United States Postal Service will provide a different cancellation each day of the show. Friday’s cancellation will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Saturday’s will honor the NASA Artemis project, and Sunday’s will mark the 100th anniversary of the first U.S. postal card.

Also, the show committee will sell specially produced cachets.

Society Meetings

Convening societies at Napex 2023 will be the Society for Czechoslovak Philately and the International Society for Japanese Philately.

Several other societies will meet at the show, including the U.S. Possessions Philatelic Society, International Philippine Philatelic Society, Society of Indo-China Philatelists, Germany Philatelic Society and U.S. Philatelic Classics Society.

And More

The show will feature a bourse (sales area) of more than 50 dealers. First-day cover producers will offer their products for sale at the cachetmakers’ bourse on Saturday, June 3.

Also, there will be a youth booth for the youngsters in attendance.

A special hotel rate of $119 per day is available. Visit the show website for hotel information and additional details for this year’s show.

