Napex to debut award honoring Queen Elizabeth II

Feb 27, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The 2023 Napex show will feature a special Queen Elizabeth II memorial award for the best exhibit of material depicting, honoring or relating to Queen Elizabeth II, Napex 2023 show co-chair John Schorn said in a Feb. 20 press release.

Napex, an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, will be held June 2-4 at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, 7920 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, Va.

The Queen Elizabeth II memorial award will consist of a small Wedgwood jasperware dish with a depiction of the queen.

“The NAPEX board thought that a special award would be a fitting way to honor the Queen’s unique impact on philately,” Schorn said.

More than 200 frames of competitive exhibits are expected at the 2023 show. Mark Banchik will serve as chief judge of the exhibition. The other jurors will be Frederick Lawrence, Van Siegling, Ray Pietruszka and Ron Strawser.

In addition to the exhibition, Napex will include a bourse (sales area) of more than 45 dealers from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The deadline for submitting an exhibit to Napex is April 30. The exhibit prospectus and application are available along with other show information from the Napex website.

