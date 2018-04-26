US Stamps
National Postal Museum plans baseball exhibit
Preparations are underway at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., for an exhibit that will explore America’s national pastime.
The Baseball exhibit will open sometime in 2020 and run through 2022, according to the museum.
“Featuring hundreds of U.S. and international stamps commemorating great players and historic moments, and drawing on original artwork and archival material from the United States Postal Service’s esteemed Postmaster General’s Collection, Baseball approaches the story from a unique, worldwide perspective,” the museum reported online.
The exhibit also will include objects loaned by other Smithsonian museums, law enforcement agencies, private collectors and the National Baseball Hall of Fame, according to the museum. Updates on the process of creating the exhibit will be posted at https://postalmuseumblog.si.edu.
The Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum is open every day except Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with free admission. The museum’s address is 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20002.
