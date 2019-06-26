Nojex stamp show Nov. 15-17 in New Jersey

Oct 10, 2019, 9 AM

The Northern Jersey Federated Stamp Clubs and the American Stamp Dealers Association, in partnership with the United States Postal Service, will present the Nojex/ASDA postage stamp expo Nov. 15-17 at the Hilton Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

On Nov. 15 a special dedication ceremony will be held for the battleship USS Missouri. The Transcontinental Railroad will be the focus of the show Saturday, and the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing will be highlighted Sunday. Accomplished space artist and author Chris Calle will be at the show.

A special show cancel and cacheted (decorated) envelope will be available for each day of the show.

On Saturday H.R. Harmer will conduct part one of its auction of the Eldon Mohler collection of U.S. cacheted first-day covers.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner at Nojex will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23, 2020.

The Nojex single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 20-22, 2020.

Two societies will convene at Nojex: the Canal Zone Study Group and the New Jersey Postal History Society.

The awards banquet will take place Saturday night at the show hotel; tickets are $60 per person.

The show hotel is the Hilton Meadowlands at 2 Meadowlands Plaza in East Rutherford. To receive the $149 per night show rate, call the hotel for a reservation at 866-295-8986. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 14.

For additional information about Nojex, visit the show’s website.

