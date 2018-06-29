Omaha hosts stamp show Sept. 8-9

May 3, 2021, 6 AM

The Omaha Philatelic Society is putting on its annual stamp show Sept. 8-9 at Metro Community College, 2909 Edward “Babe” Gomez Ave., in Omaha, Neb.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Admission and parking are free.

The show will include a bourse of 15 dealers from across the United States. The dealers will offer a range of philatelic and postal history material from numerous countries.

On Saturday, the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will present a forum on exhibiting at 2 p.m.; the exhibitors’ critique will begin at 4 p.m.. Both are open to the public.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Steve McGill will give a talk on British postal mechanization from Transorma to the modern era. On Sunday, show attendees will also find out who won the raffle drawing and which exhibit was voted most popular.

Approximately 77 frames of exhibits had been submitted to the competition as of early August. The jury for exhibits consists of Ron Lesher, Mark Schwartz and Steve McGill.

Awards for exhibiting will be presented at a Sunday morning breakfast at the show hotel. Tickets are $16. For more information, visit the show website listed at the end of this article.

The Omaha Stamp Show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha. The single frame grand award winner may compete at APS Ameristamp Expo 2019 Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.

The show hotel, which is offering a $99 per night show rate, is the Holiday Inn Omaha Southwest, 3650 S. 72nd St. in Omaha.

To learn more about the Omaha Stamp Show, visit the show website.