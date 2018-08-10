A philatelic Supreme Court decision: Inside Linn’s

Aug 17, 2018, 9 AM

By Molly Goad

The Sept. 3 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 20. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Aug. 18. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

One Supreme Court decision made in favor of philately

Back in 1989, as the bicentennial of the Supreme Court was approaching, discussions and decisions rendered in the privacy of the chambers of the chief justice would decide the direction and the design of the commemorative stamp being developed for the significant anniversary. In this issue, our columnist Joe Brockert has the whole story.

Reviewing a buy from Schaefer (Michigan)

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI was pleased with a mixture that presented a cost-to-value ratio of 8.2 percent.

Website review: Stamp Paradise

William F. Sharpe takes a look at Stamp Paradise, a site that looks cluttered but is actually a well-organized and useful resource for collectors.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter