PMG DeJoy names three new CSAC members

Postmaster Louis DeJoy has appointed Kevin Butterfield, Joseph Kelley and Roger R. Ream to the United States Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has named his first three appointees to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee, selecting a George Washington historian, a Pittsburgh gynecologic oncologist and an educational executive for the panel.

The new members are Dr. Kevin Butterfield, Dr. Joseph Kelley and Roger R. Ream.

Butterfield is the executive director of the Fred W. Smith Library for the Study of George Washington at Mount Vernon, Va., home of the nation’s first president.

Kelley is a professor emeritus in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the University of Pittsburgh.

Ream is the president of the Fund for American Studies, an educational organization based in Washington, D.C., that works with high school and college students to promote free market principles, limited government and leadership.

Membership on the panel, which advises the postmaster general on future stamp issues, has fallen to 10 members from 15 members.

The DeJoy appointees do not appear to come from any particular background, such as the graphic arts. Individuals with graphic arts backgrounds have been popular with recent postmasters general.

Also the new members were not mentioned as having had an interest in stamp collecting in the Jan. 22 news release announcing their appointments.

Before joining the Smith library at Mount Vernon, Butterfield was a tenured professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma where he taught early American history and directed a study program on the U.S. Constitution.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, a master’s degree from the College of William and Mary, and a doctorate in history from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

Kelley, who has been repeatedly ranked as one of Pittsburgh’s top physicians, has written or co-authored more than 150 articles, abstracts and book chapters.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Colgate University, a master’s degree in physiology from Rutgers University and a medical degree from St. Louis University.

Ream founded the educational organization he now heads in 1967. He previously was a founding member of Citizens for a Sound Economy, a special assistant to two members of Congress, and a senior member of the Foundation for Economic Education.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

CSAC, founded in 1957 as an advisory body, holds quarterly meetings that are closed to the public. Its actions are considered confidential and rarely disclosed.

Interestingly the news release announcing the appointments did not mention DeJoy’s name or that he had selected the three individuals.

