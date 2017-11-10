US Stamps
Postal history of a stamp with a 1 billion plus production run: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
Are you ready for another edition of Linn’s Stamp News monthly magazine? We sure hope so, because the Dec. 18 issue is jam-packed with a marvelous assortment of in-depth, scholarly features that are sure to please. The presses are humming to get this issue ready for mailing Monday, Dec. 4. If you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Dec. 2. To heighten your anticipation, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the pages.
Classic U.S. Postal History columnist Labron Harris explores a 10-year period of usage, 1894-1904, where more than 1 billion 2¢ Washington stamps were printed. He discusses three popular ways to collect postal history of the ubiquitous stamp.
Stamps of South Arabia, 1963-68
Spotlight on Philately columnist Ken Lawrence continues his exploration of why many South Arabian stamps from the 1960s are not listed in the Scott catalog. He reviews their background and shows how to understand them.
Workers of Valencia’s steel city honored with 1938 set
The Spanish Civil War’s assaults echoed those of the second century B.C. in Valencia’s port town, Sagunto. Kitty Wunderly, in Classic Stamps of the World, discusses two stamp designs that in 1938 joined events of ancient and modern times.
