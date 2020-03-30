Postal Service owed $28 million for COVID-19 postcard mailing

May 29, 2020, 2 PM

A postcard prominently featuring President Trump’s name was mailed to American households, providing guidance for facing the coronavirus outbreak. Mailing the postcard reportedly cost the United States Postal Service $28 million.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

President Trump is facing a $28 million postage due bill.

That’s how much the United States Postal Service said May 29 that the administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention owe for that massive postcard mailing to 138 million addresses with guidance for facing the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Details of the mailing were reported on page 15 of the April 27 Linn’s.

The Postal Service, which Trump has called “a joke,” said in its statement that the USPS agreed to help with the mailing “to fulfill our role as a provider of essential government services, and to assisting the administration in whatever way we can during this national emergency.”

But the statement also noted that the USPS receives no tax dollars for its operations, and it has to negotiate a settlement of its postage and printing costs.

The printing tab of $4.6 million for the postcards is part of the $28 million the USPS is seeking.

The mailing created controversy when some critics complained it mentioned President Trump’s name in large type.

USA Today first disclosed the postage issue.

