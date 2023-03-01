Rare stamps, postal history from around the world in March 14-15 Cherrystone auction

Mar 7, 2023, 11 AM

This desirable unused Colombia 1920 Compania Colombiana de Navegacion Aerea airmail stamp is one of the more than 1,300 lots of rare stamps and postal history of the world in Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers will offer in its March 14-15 sale.

By Charles Snee

Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers will offer more than 1,300 lots of rare stamps and postal history from around the world during a sale to be held March 14-15 at its gallery in Teaneck, N.J.

The two-day auction will take place over four sessions, with sessions each day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Highlights among the United States offerings include graded stamps and an extensive selection of essays and proofs.

“In the Worldwide section we are pleased to offer a complete collection of 1913 Albania Double Eagles,” Cherrystone said.

“Great Britain and British Commonwealth feature collections formed by the late Dr. Jerome Bettner and include British North America as well as worldwide Air Post stamps and covers. There is a nice selection from Italy, including rarities as well as Italian States, Colonies and Vatican City.”

The sale concludes with more than 200 large lots and collections. Here bidders will find single country albums, specialized collections and large cover lots offered intact, according to Cherrystone.

Among the 16 lots of Colombia offerings are a number of the scarce 1920 10-centavo airmail stamps issued by the Compania Colombiana de Navegacion Aerea (Scott C2-C10) that picture various aviation scenes.

A helpful footnote in the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 explains the origins of the Compania Colombiana de Navegacion Aerea airmail stamps:

“Nos. C2-C10 were overprinted on the nine lighter-colored varieties of a set of 18 publicity labels produced by the Curtiss Co. for inclusion with packs of cigarettes. These labels were printed se-tenant, in panes of 18 (3x6).”

One of the Compania Colombiana de Navegacion Aerea airmail stamps up for bids is a handsome unused (without gum as issued) example of the 10c stamp (Scott C2) picturing a woman and boy watching an airborne plane. Just 38 examples of this stamp are recorded, Cherrystone said.

Cherrystone describes the stamp as very fine and notes that it comes with a 1965 Philatelic Foundation expertizing certificate.

Scott C2 is valued in unused condition at $4,500 in the Scott Classic Specialized catalog.

Cherrystone lists this unused 10c airmail with an opening bid of $2,400.

The catalog for the March 14-15 worldwide stamps and postal history sale can be viewed and is available for download on the Cherrystone website, with online bidding options available.

Information also is available from Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers, 300 Frank W. Burr Blvd., Second Floor, Box 35, Teaneck, NJ 07666.

