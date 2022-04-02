US Stamps
Scott numbers for Mountain Flora, other recent U.S. and U.N. stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Leading off this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the four U.S. nondenominated (58¢) Mountain Flora stamps that were issued March 14 in double-sided panes of 20 and coils of 3,000 and 10,000. The Scott editors also assigned catalog numbers to the African Daisy global forever stamp and the Tulips and Sunflower Bouquet stamps. Also Scott official are the four U.N. $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign stamps. The U.N. Endangered Species stamps for use from U.N. headquarters in New York City and the offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and Vienna, Austria, also received Scott numbers.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5672 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Wood lily, serpentine die cut 10 vert.
5673 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Alpine buttercup, serpentine die cut 10 vert.
5674 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Woods’ rose, serpentine die cut 10 vert.
5675 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Pasqueflower, serpentine die cut 10 vert.
a. Horiz. strip of 4, #5672-5675
Note: Plate number strips for the Mountain Flora coils will be listed as strips of 7 and 9 with No. 5675, bearing the plate number, in the center of the strips.
5676 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Pasqueflower, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides
5677 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Wood lily, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides
5678 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Alpine buttercup, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides
5679 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Woods’ rose, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides
a. Block of 4, #5676-5679
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5676-5679
5680 ($1.30) African Daisy
5681 (58c) Tulips
5682 (78c) Sunflower Bouquet
United Nations – New York
1292 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Biggie, Mr. Dinkles, Fruits and Vegetables + label
1293 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Guy Diamond, Tiny Diamond, Fruits and Vegetables + label
1294 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Poppy and Vegetables + label
1295 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Branch, Fruits and Vegetables + label
1296 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Prince Darnell, Cooper, Fruits and Vegetables + label
a. Vert. strip of 5, #1292-1296, + 5 labels
1297 $1.30 Endangered Species – Pygmy three-toed sloth
1298 $1.30 Endangered Species – Andean condor
1299 $1.30 Endangered Species – Keel-billed toucan
1300 $1.30 Endangered Species – Jaguar
a. Block of 4, #1297-1300
United Nations – Geneva
714 1.30fr Endangered Species – Acropora cervicornis
715 1.30fr Endangered Species – Gonatodes daudini
716 1.30fr Endangered Species – Mobula munkiana
717 1.30fr Endangered Species – Oophaga arborea
a. Block of 4, #714-717
United Nations – Vienna
691 €1 Endangered Species – Dynastes satanas
692 €1 Endangered Species – Hylocereus triangularis
693 €1 Endangered Species – Cedrela odorata
694 €1 Endangered Species – Acanthocereus tetragonus
a. Block of 4, #691-694
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the May 16 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
