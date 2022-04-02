Scott numbers for Mountain Flora, other recent U.S. and U.N. stamps

Apr 30, 2022, 11 AM

The United States nondenominated (58¢) Mountain Flora stamps in doubled-sided panes of 20 and coils of 3,000 and 10,000 are among recent U.S. and United Nations issues to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Leading off this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the four U.S. nondenominated (58¢) Mountain Flora stamps that were issued March 14 in double-sided panes of 20 and coils of 3,000 and 10,000. The Scott editors also assigned catalog numbers to the African Daisy global forever stamp and the Tulips and Sunflower Bouquet stamps. Also Scott official are the four U.N. $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign stamps. The U.N. Endangered Species stamps for use from U.N. headquarters in New York City and the offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and Vienna, Austria, also received Scott numbers.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5672 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Wood lily, serpentine die cut 10 vert.

5673 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Alpine buttercup, serpentine die cut 10 vert.

5674 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Woods’ rose, serpentine die cut 10 vert.

5675 (58c) Mountain Flora coil stamp – Pasqueflower, serpentine die cut 10 vert.

a. Horiz. strip of 4, #5672-5675

Note: Plate number strips for the Mountain Flora coils will be listed as strips of 7 and 9 with No. 5675, bearing the plate number, in the center of the strips.

5676 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Pasqueflower, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides

5677 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Wood lily, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides

5678 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Alpine buttercup, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides

5679 (58c) Mountain Flora booklet stamp – Woods’ rose, serpentine die cut 10¼x 11 on 2 or 3 sides

a. Block of 4, #5676-5679

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5676-5679

5680 ($1.30) African Daisy

5681 (58c) Tulips

5682 (78c) Sunflower Bouquet

United Nations – New York

1292 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Biggie, Mr. Dinkles, Fruits and Vegetables + label

1293 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Guy Diamond, Tiny Diamond, Fruits and Vegetables + label

1294 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Poppy and Vegetables + label

1295 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Branch, Fruits and Vegetables + label

1296 $1.30 Trolls Food Heroes Campaign – Prince Darnell, Cooper, Fruits and Vegetables + label

a. Vert. strip of 5, #1292-1296, + 5 labels

1297 $1.30 Endangered Species – Pygmy three-toed sloth

1298 $1.30 Endangered Species – Andean condor

1299 $1.30 Endangered Species – Keel-billed toucan

1300 $1.30 Endangered Species – Jaguar

a. Block of 4, #1297-1300

United Nations – Geneva

714 1.30fr Endangered Species – Acropora cervicornis

715 1.30fr Endangered Species – Gonatodes daudini

716 1.30fr Endangered Species – Mobula munkiana

717 1.30fr Endangered Species – Oophaga arborea

a. Block of 4, #714-717

United Nations – Vienna

691 €1 Endangered Species – Dynastes satanas

692 €1 Endangered Species – Hylocereus triangularis

693 €1 Endangered Species – Cedrela odorata

694 €1 Endangered Species – Acanthocereus tetragonus

a. Block of 4, #691-694

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the May 16 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

