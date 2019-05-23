Sesame Street, other U.S. stamps to be withdrawn from sale June 30

May 19, 2022, 3 PM

The Sesame Street stamps issued in 2019 in a pane of 16 are among a handful of United States stamps to be withdrawn from sale by the U.S. Postal Service on June 30.

By Linn’s Staff

Eight United States stamp issues (a total of 41 stamps) released from 2018 to 2020 will go off sale at post offices, philatelic centers and other postal locations on June 30.

The affected issues are the 2018 Scooby-Doo stamp (Scott 5299), 2018 Hot Wheels stamps (5321-5330) 2018 Kwanzaa (5337), 2019 Maureen Connolly Brinker stamp (5377), 2019 Sesame Street stamps (5394 for pane of 16), 2019 George H.W. Bush stamp (5393), 2020 Year of the Rat stamp (5426) and 2020 Bugs Bunny stamps (5494-5503).

Notice of the upcoming withdrawal from sale of these stamps was published in the May 19 issue of the Postal Bulletin, the biweekly news publication for U.S. Postal Service employees.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter