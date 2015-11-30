Spellman Museum plans presidential activities

Apr 27, 2021, 10 AM

By Michael Baadke

The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History, on the campus of Regis College in Weston, Mass., will celebrate Presidential birthdays with special events on Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum plans an exhibit of presidents on stamps, plus postal items from past inaugurations.

Activities will include creating a collection of presidents on stamps to take home, stamp scavenger hunts, and arts and crafts with stamps.

Visitors will also be invited to create unique stationery and envelopes, and to share a piece of the museum’s presidents stamp birthday cake.

The mission statement of the Spellman Museum describes it as a center of learning for people of all ages that preserves, enhances and expands its collections, library and facilities, and provides programs and activities as a philatelic trust for the lifelong education and inspiration of the general public.

The museum promotes the hobby of stamp collecting and is a resource for historians, researchers, and the curious.

The museum is normally open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 5 to 16, and free for members.

Additional information is available on the museum's website, by telephone at 781-768-8367, or contact Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History, 241 Wellesley St., Weston, MA 02493.