US Stamps
Strips of 25 for Butterfly Garden Flowers stamps
By Jay Bigalke
A smaller quantity, a strip of 25, of the new United States nonprofit-rate Butterfly Garden Flowers coil stamps is being made available to collectors.
The U.S. Postal Service is issuing the nondenominated (5¢) Butterfly Garden Flowers stamps Feb. 1 in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.
“These strips [of 25] are offered for collecting purposes,” USPS spokesman Jim McKean told Linn’s via email in late January. “There is a limit of 4 strips.”
Collectors should use these item numbers to order: 750803 for a strip of 25 from the coil of 3,000 and 761003 for a strip of 25 from the coil of 10,000.
It is likely that the stamps from each of the coils will be identical, but the back liner paper will have either four- or five-digit counting numbers on every 10th stamp.
Linn’s 2022 U.S. Stamp Program has been updated with this information.
