US Stamps
USPS flyer promotes 2011 Go Green stamps
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Every so often the U.S. Postal Service used to plug available stamps by producing a promotional flyer picturing the stamps and encouraging customers to buy them.
On April 14, 2011, the Postal Service issued a pane of 16 Go Green stamps illustrating simple actions that can help conserve natural resources. (Scott 4524).
These forever stamps have special meaning for me because I worked with Sylvia Harris — both of us were members of the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee at the time — to develop the concept and see it through the committee process.
By the time the stamps were issued, I had completed my permitted 12 years of service on the committee, and Harris had passed away suddenly while at a meeting from what was termed “sudden cardiac death.” She was a wonderful person, and I think of her fondly to this day.
When the stamps were released in 2011, I squirreled away a batch of the flyers, one of which is shown here, thinking to offer them, one to a person, to Linn’s readers at some future time. I did so in 2015, and many were requested.
Here it is six years later, and I still have about 25 remaining. If you would like one, please send a stamped, addressed business-size envelope to me, John Hotchner, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
AuctionsSep 28, 2021, 12 PM
Rare U.S. 1908 4¢ Grant coil highlights Oct. 12-13 Cherrystone auction
-
World StampsSep 27, 2021, 7 PM
Canada Post to begin Truth and Reconciliation stamp series in 2022
-
AuctionsSep 27, 2021, 4 PM
Worldwide stamps and covers in Oct. 6-7 Spink auction
-
US StampsSep 27, 2021, 3 PM
Playful Otters in Snow on U.S. stamps for winter