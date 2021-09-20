USPS flyer promotes 2011 Go Green stamps

Sep 29, 2021, 3 PM

This U.S. Postal Service flyer was released with the issuance of the 2011 Go Green stamps to encourage their purchase and use. The author of the column is offering this flyer to Linn’s readers while the supply lasts.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Every so often the U.S. Postal Service used to plug available stamps by producing a promotional flyer picturing the stamps and encouraging customers to buy them.

On April 14, 2011, the Postal Service issued a pane of 16 Go Green stamps illustrating simple actions that can help conserve natural resources. (Scott 4524).

These forever stamps have special meaning for me because I worked with Sylvia Harris — both of us were members of the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee at the time — to develop the concept and see it through the committee process.

By the time the stamps were issued, I had completed my permitted 12 years of service on the committee, and Harris had passed away suddenly while at a meeting from what was termed “sudden cardiac death.” She was a wonderful person, and I think of her fondly to this day.

When the stamps were released in 2011, I squirreled away a batch of the flyers, one of which is shown here, thinking to offer them, one to a person, to Linn’s readers at some future time. I did so in 2015, and many were requested.

Here it is six years later, and I still have about 25 remaining. If you would like one, please send a stamped, addressed business-size envelope to me, John Hotchner, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter