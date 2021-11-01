USPS to press ahead with electric truck purchase

Jan 4, 2022, 4 PM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

Despite the apparent death of legislation that would have funded the purchase of a largely electric-powered mail delivery fleet, the United States Postal Service said it will press ahead with its plans for new trucks.

In a Dec. 22, 2021, statement, the Postal Service held out hope that Congress might pass legislation that would use tax dollars for the purchase of more electric delivery trucks.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s initial plans to purchase a new delivery fleet with only 10 percent powered by electricity upset some legislators and the Biden administration.

They had endorsed the Build Back Better bill that would have used tax dollars to help the financially troubled Postal Service buy a mostly electric fleet.

That bill passed the House of Representatives, but it appeared to be dead after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Dec. 19 that he could not support the bill. His support was considered crucial to getting the measure enacted despite Republican opposition.

In its statement, the USPS said it “must move forward with planned and prospective vehicle procurements to replace our aging fleet that are within our financial means.”

The first vehicles are expected on carrier routes in late 2023, the Postal Service said.

The USPS also stated that the new trucks will “reflect the Postal Service’s commitment to a more environmentally sustainable mix of vehicles, whether built with a combustion engine or electric drivetrain.”

