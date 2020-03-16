Wisconsin postmark marks 100 years of women’s suffrage

Mar 31, 2020, 8 AM

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak have canceled events across the country, but collectors can still obtain postmarks during this time of social distancing.

The Badger Stamp Club of Madison, Wis., sponsored a postmark to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

The design was created for the April 4 Danepex stamp show, which has been canceled. The cancel honors the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that granted women the right to vote. The amendment was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified more than a year later on Aug. 18, 1920.

According to the Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative: “The passage of the 19th Amendment was not brought about by a singular event, individual, or group. Instead, it was women and their allies, working together for decades and spanning the turn of a century, who fought and won the constitutional right to vote.”

The Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative is a collaboration of women-centered institutions, organizations and scholars from across the country, working together on commemoration and celebratory initiatives. Its website includes classroom materials for teachers, quizzes, videos, museum exhibits, ways to get involved, suffrage book suggestions (from children’s books to biographies), artifacts, and plenty more.

To obtain the postmark celebrating women’s suffrage, address your request to:

DANEPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 7990, Madison, WI 53707-7990, April 5.

