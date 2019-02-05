Worldwide stamps, covers in June 24-28 Gaertner auction

Jun 10, 2019, 1 PM

This 1912 500-rupee red and green King George V stamp of East Africa and Uganda Protectorates will be offered during the June 24-28 public auction by Christoph Gaertner.

By Michael Baadke

The Christoph Gaertner firm in Germany will present a series of public auctions from June 24 through June 28, including German and worldwide stamps, postal history and collections.

A dedicated auction of China will open the series on Monday, offering both classic and modern rarities. Two full panes of 80 of the 1980 8-fen Year of the Monkey stamp (Scott 1586) are being auctioned. One pane is unused; the other is described as “possibly unique,” canceled-to-order with a first-day postmark.

According to the auction catalog descriptions, both panes have been folded once horizontally.

The 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue lists values of $2,150 for the unused never-hinged stamp and $750 for the used stamp. Both values are given in italics to denote an item that is difficult to value accurately.

Gaertner has assigned a starting price of €50,000 (approximately $56,360 in early June) for the unused pane of 80, and €25,000 (approximately $28,180) for the CTO pane.

A special auction of British Africa on Tuesday includes an unused example of the 1912 East Africa and Uganda Protectorates perf 14 500-rupee red and green King George V stamp on green paper (Scott 59).

The stamp is lightly hinged with large part original gum, according to the auction catalog description. It is accompanied by a 1999 BPA certificate.

The 500r stamp is the top value of the 1912-18 King George V set with the multiple crown and CA watermark (Scott watermark 3). The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the unused stamp at $40,000, with the value in italics. Gaertner has set a start price of €20,000 (approximately $22,545).

The Scott catalog notes that the 100r and 500r stamps were available for postage but were nearly always used fiscally.

The Thursday and Friday sessions offer collections from Germany, Europe and worldwide.

Auction lots can be viewed at www.auktionen-gaertner.de, with online bidding options available. For additional information about the Gaertner auction series, visit online or contact Christoph Gaertner Auctions, Steinbeisstrasse 6+8, 74321 Biet­igheim-Bissingen, Germany.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter