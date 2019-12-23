Year of the Rabbit stamp ceremony details

Dec 13, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service will hold a ceremony Jan. 12 in San Francisco for the Year of the Rabbit forever stamp, the postal agency said in a Dec. 12 press release.

The first-day ceremony will take place Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. in San Francisco.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending can respond online.

San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed, California State Treasurer Fiana Ma and Asian Art Museum Director Jay Xu will be present at the ceremony.

The stamp’s design shows an ornate three-dimensional mask presented in the same style as other stamps in the U.S. Chinese New Year series that began in 2020 with a Year of the Rat stamp (Scott 5428).

The USPS called the mask shown in the Year of the Rabbit stamp design “a contemporary take on the long tradition of paper-cut folk art crafts created during this auspicious time of year.”

Postal Service art director Antonio Alcala designed the Year of the Rabbit stamp using original art by Camille Chew, who also provided art for the previous three stamps in the series (Scott 5428, 5556 and 5662). The stamp will be issued in panes of 20.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter