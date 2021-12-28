POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic – January 2022
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the January 17, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Maldive Islands (4106, 4121, 4154a); Peru (2006); Poland (4560)
Architecture
Albania (3048a, 3049); Algeria (1806, 1817); Bolivia (1222A, 1260A); Bosnia & Herzegovina (842, 843); Canada (3305-3306, 3306a); Colombia (1572, 1573); Czech Republic (3873); Egypt (2225A, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2243); Falkland Islands (1310); Iraq (2112, 2117, 2118, 2120); Italy (3713, 3714, 3715, 3721, 3725, 3727); Kyrgyz Express Post (144); Latvia (1071, 1080); Luxembourg (1569, 1570, 1571, 1572, B534-B537); Macedonia (877-879, 880); Maldive Islands (4107a, 4107b, 4117c, 4118d, 4122, 4151c, 4164, 4165, 4171); Malta (1710, 1711, 1715, 1716); Mongolia (2970c, 2972, 2973, 2975); Montenegro (479); Morocco (1297, 1298); Peru (2003, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2019, 2021, 2024, 2028, 2030, 2031); Poland (4564, 4566); Russia (8285, 8286, 8287, 8299, 8306a, 8307); Serbia (965, 971-972, 973); Slovakia (884, 886); Slovenia (1451, 1457, 1465); Tunisia (1751, 1753, 1760-1763)
Bridges
Albania (3049); Italy (3727); Luxembourg (B534, B535); Russia (8286)
Castles
Czech Republic (3871); Gibraltar (1804-1805); Luxembourg (1573); Macedonia (877)
Lighthouses
Latvia (1082)
Windmills
Peru (2011)
Art
Bosnia & Herzegovina (842); Poland (4573); Slovakia (884); Tunisia (1751-1754)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Canada (3297-3301, 3301a)
Paintings
Italy (3724); Kyrgyz Express Post (140, 155-157); Latvia (1081); Maldive Islands (4118, 4133, 4150, 4165); Peru (2010, 2031); Poland (4567); Russia (8299); Slovakia (886)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Latvia (1078); Slovenia (1451)
Sculpture & Statues
Albania (3049); Bangladesh (957); Czech Republic (3870); Egypt (2238); Maldive Islands (4119d, 4151a); Malta (1718); Mongolia (2970c); New Zealand (2990, 2990a, 2990b); Peru (2010, 2020, 2021, 2028, 2032); Poland (4574); Russia (8285, 8287, 8295-8298, 8300); Serbia (964, 968, 971-972, 973); Slovenia (1451)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Algeria (1806); Falkland Islands (1310); Maldive Islands (4106d, 4108, 4119, 4123, 4134); Mongolia (2973); Russia (8296, 8304); Slovenia (1463)
Bicycles
Kyrgyz Express Post (141); Maldive Islands (4132); New Zealand (2983, 2984a)
Black Americans
Maldive Islands (4151, 4166)
Children
Algeria (1817); Italy (3715); Luxembourg (1573, 1580); Maldive Islands (4116d, 4131, 4132); Serbia (969); Slovenia (1452, 1453); Tunisia (1744, 1764-1767)
Coins & Currency
Albania (3050); Iraq (2113-2120); Kyrgyzstan (625); Luxembourg (1577)
Endangered Species
Kyrgyz Express Post (149-152); Malta (1703-1704, 1703a); Montenegro (476, 476a)
Europa
Malta (1703-1704, 1703a); Montenegro (476, 476a)
Explorers
Maldive Islands (4106, 4121)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Albania (3050); Czech Republic (3872); Gibraltar (1804-1805); Italy (3727); Kyrgyzstan (625); Kyrgyz Express Post (148); Latvia (1074b); Maldive Islands (4150a); Mongolia (2970b); Peru (2003, 2028); Russia (8299)
Famous People
Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (957, 958, 960, 961, 964)
Kennedy
Maldive Islands (4156, 4171)
Royalty
British Antarctic Territory (599-604); Egypt (2238); Gibraltar (1799-1803); Iraq (2113, 2114, 2115); Malta (1709-1711); Poland (4574); Russia (8299); Serbia (964, 974)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Bolivia (1222A); Canada (3297, 3298, 3301a); Czech Republic (3873); Falkland Islands (1308); Italy (3723); Kyrgyzstan (625); Kyrgyz Express Post (148, 155, 157); Latvia (1072); Maldive Islands (4106c, 4107d, 4145, 4160); Mongolia (2970a, 2971, 2975); Peru (1986, 2003, 2012, 2016, 2017b, 2028); Russia (8287, 8288, 8300); Slovenia (1455); United States (CVP111)
Land Mammals: Bats
Algeria (1803)
Land Mammals: Cats
Canada (3299, 3301a); Czech Republic (3873); Gibraltar (1804-1805); Italy (3728); Kyrgyz Express Post (B1); Latvia (1071, 1074b); Luxembourg (1577); Maldive Islands (4146, 4161); Montenegro (478); Peru (2028)
Land Mammals: Dogs
British Antarctic Territory (599, 602); Kyrgyz Express Post (145-147); Maldive Islands (4117b, 4121, 4133); Peru (2028); Slovenia (1452-1455)
Land Mammals: Horses
Albania (3049); Algeria (1806); Colombia (1574i); Czech Republic (3872); Egypt (2238, 2239); Iraq (2119); Mongolia (2970a, 2971, 2972, 2973, 2974); New Zealand (2985, 2985a, 2988a); Peru (2022, 2028); Poland (4567, 4574); Russia (8285, 8299)
Sea Mammals
Maldive Islands (4153, 4168)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Malta (1705)
Birds
Albania (3050a); Algeria (1804, 1805); Andorra (French) (841); Bolivia (1222A); Colombia (1569, 1572, 1574, 1576, 1577); Czech Republic (3869); Egypt (2241); Falkland Islands (1309, 1311, 1313-1316); Kyrgyz Express Post (143, 153); Latvia (1076-1077); Luxembourg (1573-1574); Maldive Islands (4109, 4110, 4111, 4124, 4125, 4126, 4154, 4169); Montenegro (476, 476a); Peru (1989-1990, 2006, 2028); Poland (4567); Russia (8287); Serbia (965, 973)
Insects
Macao (1639-1640); Slovenia (1462)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Colombia (1569); Italy (3715); Maldive Islands (4114, 4129)
Fish & Fishing
Canada (3299, 3301a); Kyrgyz Express Post (149-152); Maldive Islands (4111, 4126, 4136, 4137, 4138, 4139, 4140, 4141, 4142, 4143, 4155, 4170); Serbia (966); Tunisia (1755a, 1755e)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Maldive Islands (4136, 4137, 4138, 4139, 4140, 4141, 4142, 4143, 4147, 4162); Slovakia (881); Tunisia (1755, 1755e)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Maldive Islands (4144, 4173); Poland (4565)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Christmas Island (611-614, 614a); Colombia (1574f, 1577a, 1577h); Maldive Islands (4112, 4127, 4137, 4147, 4162); Malta (1703-1704, 1703a); Peru (2028); Russia (8289); Serbia (973); Tunisia (1751)
Other Terrestrial Life
Jordan (2426); Kyrgyz Express Post (B1); Peru (2029); Tunisia (1745, 1745a)
Fire Fighting
Luxembourg (1571); Peru (2029)
Flags
Albania (3049); Algeria (1806, 1817); Bahamas (1531-1536); Bangladesh (947); Bolivia (1222A); Canada (3297, 3299, 3300, 3301a); Colombia (1569, 1572, 1574, 1576, 1577); Egypt (2241); Gibraltar (1807, 1809, 1810); Iraq (2110-2111); Italy (3716, 3721); Kyrgyz Express Post (144); Latvia (1074, 1079, 1080); Macedonia (877-879, 889); Maldive Islands (4158a, 4158c, 4166, 4171); Malta (1705, 1708); Mongolia (2972, 2975); Morocco (1297); Peru (1986, 2001, 2009, 2012, 2016, 2017); Russia (8289, 8299); Serbia (967, 973)
Flora
Colombia (1572); Maldive Islands (4150b, 4150c); Tunisia (1743)
Flowers
Canada (3307, 3307a); Colombia (1569, 1574, 1576, 1577); Czech Republic (3873); Italy (3715); Latvia (1075); Luxembourg (1576); Macedonia (884, 888); Maldive Islands (4114, 4129, 4131); Malta (1715-1717, 1718b, 1718c, 1718h, 1718i); Mongolia (2975); Peru (2003)
Flowers: Orchids
Colombia (1576); Maldive Islands (4148, 4163)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Algeria (1812-1813, 1815); Bolivia (1454A); Colombia (1569, 1574, 1576, 1577); Iraq (2120); Kyrgyz Express Post (159); Luxembourg (1573, 1579); Macedonia (884-888); Mongolia (2975); Russia (8287); Tunisia (1764)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Czech Republic (3871); Kyrgyz Express Post (136); Maldive Islands (4115, 4130); Montenegro (480); Slovenia (1447); Tunisia (1757-1758)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Bolivia (1222A); Colombia (1569, 1574, 1576, 1577); Gibraltar (1804-1805); Iraq (2116); Italy (3722); Latvia (1074b); Macedonia (878); Malta (1706, 1718); Montenegro (478); Peru (1986, 2012, 2016, 2017b, 2017e); Serbia (973)
Judaica
Italy (3729)
Maps & Globes
Albania (3048, 3051); Algeria (1816); Bangladesh (947); Colombia (1569, 1574, 1576, 1577); Egypt (2241, 2243); Gibraltar (1806-1810); Iraq (2112); Italy (3709, 3720, 3722, 3727, 3728); Luxembourg (1574, 1575); Malta (1705-1708); Mongolia (2975); Peru (2001, 2006); Russia (8285); Serbia (969); Tunisia (1764)
Masks
Albania (3048); Jordan (2426); Peru (2029); Russia (8289); Tunisia (1745, 1745a)
Military
Algeria (1806); Bangladesh (947); Canada (3305-3306, 3306a, 3307, 3307a); Jordan (2426g); Latvia (1079); Maldive Islands (4108, 4123); Malta (1709-1711); Mongolia (2972); Montenegro (475); Peru (2004d, 2009, 2018, 2022, 2023); Poland (4566. 4567); Russia (8290-8293, 8293a, 8295, 8296, 8297, 8301-8304. 8305); Serbia (967, 974); Tunisia (1750, 1760-1763)
Motor Vehicles
Bolivia (1222A); Iraq (2120); Jordan (2426e, 2426f, 2426g); Latvia (1079); Luxembourg (1571); Mongolia (2973, 2975); Peru (1986, 2011); Russia (8287, 8290-8293, 8293a, 8297, 8302, 8306); Serbia (972)
Automobiles
Italy (3725); Jordan (2426a); Maldive Islands (4107, 4122, 4157, 4172); Malta (1710); Serbia (971)
Motorcycles
Maldive Islands (4107a, 4152, 4167); Serbia (967); Slovenia (1464)
Mushrooms
Maldive Islands (4113, 4128); Russia (8287)
Nobel Prize
Kyrgyz Express Post (137); Maldive Islands (4151, 4166)
Performing Arts
Dance
Albania (3049); Czech Republic (3872)
Music
Albania (3048, 3049); Andorra (French) (841); Colombia (1571); Czech Republic (3868); Gibraltar (1804-1805); Kyrgyz Express Post (139); Maldive Islands (4116, 4131); Peru (2027); Poland (4567, 4568)
Movies, Television & Stars
Albania (3048); Canada (3302-3303, 3303a); Italy (3717); Kyrgyz Express Post (138); Maldive Islands (4117, 4132); New Zealand (2985-2990, 2985a-2990a, 2990b)
Theater
Bangladesh (959); Canada (3302-3303, 3303a); Maldive Islands (4149c)
Entertainers
Kyrgyz Express Post (154)
Petroleum
Iraq (2117, 2118); Russia (8287)
Philately
Luxembourg (1569); New Zealand (2990b); Poland (4574)
Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts
Algeria (1814-1815); Italy (3726)
Printing
Egypt (2225A)
Railroads
Italy (3714); Maldive Islands (4120, 4135); Mongolia (2973); Russia (8298); Tunisia (1751)
Religion
Albania (3048a); Canada (3304, 3304a); Czech Republic (3873); Italy (3715); Kyrgyz Express Post (140, 144); Macedonia (877-879, 880); Maldive Islands (4151, 4165, 4166); Malta (1718); Poland (4565, 4571, 4572); Russia (8285, 8286, 8287, 8299); Serbia (973); Slovakia (884, 886); Slovenia (1470-1471)
Christmas
Bolivia (1222A); Luxembourg (B538-B539); Slovenia (1466-1467); United States (CVP111)
Popes
Bolivia (1222A); Slovakia (885)
Science & Technology
Iraq (2117, 2118, 2119, 2120); Italy (3656, 3719); Peru (2006); Slovenia (1463); Tunisia (1765, 1766)
Archaeology
Egypt (2237-2239); Italy (3728); Kyrgyz Express Post (155-157); Montenegro (480); Peru (2010, 2024); Serbia (968); Slovenia (1447)
Computers & Mathematics
Jordan (2426a, 2426d); Mongolia (2973); Serbia (962-963); Tunisia (1756, 1764, 1767)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Colombia (1577b, 1577c, 1577f); Czech Republic (3869); Falkland Islands (1307); Italy (3723); Kyrgyz Express Post (133-135); Maldive Islands (4118); Montenegro (476, 476a, 477); Peru (2025); Poland (4560); Serbia (961, 965-966); Slovakia (883)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Iraq (2119, 2120); Serbia (960)
Medicine
Italy (3709, 3715); Jordan (2426e); Luxembourg (1580); Peru (2004a)
Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic
Jordan (2426); Kyrgyz Express Post (B1); Peru (2029); Poland (4563); Russia (8289); Tunisia (1745, 1745a)
Ships & Watercraft
Bolivia (1222A); Colombia (1569, 1574, 1576, 1577); Falkland Islands (1312); Gibraltar (1807, 1809, 1810); Italy (3727); Maldive Islands (4119a, 4119c, 4156a, 4158, 4172, 4173); Malta (1705-1708); New Zealand (2990, 2990a, 2990b); Peru (1986, 2009, 2018); Poland (4561, 4564); Russia (8285, 8287, 8294, 8301); Tunisia (1750, 1760)
Space
Kyrgyz Express Post (158); Maldive Islands (4156b); Mongolia (2973); Russia (8308)
Sports
Canada (3298, 3301, 3301a); Italy (3723); Latvia (1072); Maldive Islands (4152, 4167); Slovakia (883); Slovenia (1456, 1464); Tunisia (1739-1740)
Olympics
Bahamas (1531-1536); Malta (1715-1717); Montenegro (478); New Zealand (2981-2984, 2984a); Poland (4561, 4562); Serbia (965-966); Slovenia (1448, 1458-1460)
Soccer
Albania (3051); Iraq (2110-2111); Latvia (1073); Macedonia (889); Poland (4569); Tunisia (1739-1740, 1759)
Stamps On Stamps
Bolivia (1222A); Mongolia (2973)
Telecommunications
Egypt (2243); Jordan (2426c); Maldive Islands (4156b); Mongolia (2973); Peru (1986); Russia (8308)
Textiles
Native Costumes
Albania (3049); Algeria (1810-1811, 1817); Colombia (1574f); Czech Republic (3872); Kyrgyz Express Post (136); Luxembourg (1570); Mongolia (2970a, 2975); Peru (1986, 1999, 2004a, 2004b, 2011, 2014); Russia (8287)
Toys & Games
Algeria (1810-1811)
Chess
Kyrgyz Express Post (142, 142a); Maldive Islands (4159, 4174)
United Nations
Czech Republic (3871); Peru (2007)
Wine
Luxembourg (1578)
Women
Algeria (1817); Bahamas (1531, 1533, 1535, 1536); Bangladesh (958); Bolivia (1222A); British Antarctic Territory (599-604); Colombia (1574i); Czech Republic (3872); Egypt (2238a, 2238d, 2238f, 2238o); Italy (3713, 3715, 3726); Jordan (2426b, 2426c, 2426d); Kyrgyz Express Post (136); Latvia (1078, 1081); Luxembourg (1570, 1573, 1580); Maldive Islands (4117, 4119d, 4132, 4133, 4150d, 4156d, 4165); Malta (1709-1711); Mongolia (2975); New Zealand (2981, 2983, 2984a, 2988, 2988a); Peru (1986, 2004b, 2004c, 2011, 2014b, 2014d, 2015b, 2027, 2029, 2032); Poland (4562, 4563, 4565, 4571); Serbia (964, 965); Slovenia (1456, 1458, 1461); Tunisia (1745, 1745a, 1752)
Writers & Literature
Albania (3048); Czech Republic (3873); Italy (3717); Kyrgyz Express Post (137); Maldive Islands (4149, 4164); Peru (2015a); Poland (4570, 4570a, 4573); Slovenia (1461); Tunisia (1737)
Journalism
Canada (3297-3301, 3301a); Tunisia (1738)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as New Zealand (2974b), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
