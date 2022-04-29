By Topic – May 2022

Apr 29, 2022, 10 AM

Sweden issued this stamp Jan. 13, 2022, as part of a set of five honoring entertainer Povel Ramel (1922-2007). This stamp is included in three categories in the May By Topic Listing: Birds (under Fauna), Music (under Performing Arts) and Toys & Games.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 16, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (663, 665d, 674, 677)

Architecture

Andorra (Spanish) (500); Belarus (1270); China (Taiwan) (4632, 4633); Dominican Republic (1689, 1690, 1691-1692, 1693); Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Hong Kong (2200, 2201, 2202, 2203a); Japan (4515, 4521, 4522, 4523a, 4524, 4525, 4526, 4527, 4528, 4528a, 4533, 4535h, 4536h, 4537b, 4537d, 4537f, 4538, 4542a, 4542b, 4542c, 4542d, 4546, 4547); Kosovo (475b); Kyrgyzstan (637, 638, 639a); Liberia (3480, 3500, 3503c, 3514, 3516, 3520a, 3520d, 3522b, 3523, 3525, 3532, 3534, 3538, 3540, 3543, 3547b, 3551a, 3551c, 3555a, 3555d, 3561, 3583, 3614, 3616); Luxembourg (1589); Malawi (918); Malaysia (1866, 1868a, 1872, 1875b, 1876, 1877); Mexico (3196, 3204-3205); Monaco (3049); Mongolia (2976b, 2976c, 2977, 2978a, 2979, 2980, 2981, 2983, 2984, 2985, 2987); Montenegro (473); Norfolk Island (1170-1171, 1171a); Penrhyn (647); Salvador (1820, 1821, 1822); Surinam (1632b, 1633b); Vatican City (1788, 1791)

Bridges

China (Taiwan) (4631); Japan (4536i, 4538e, 4548); Liberia (3539); Malaysia (1866a)

Lighthouses

Liberia (3505, 3519, 3587, 3622, 3623); Salvador (1822)

Windmills

Mongolia (2985)

Art

Japan (4531, 4532, 4544-4548, 4563, 4565); Kosovo (477a); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3503a, 3503d); Mongolia (2987); Norfolk Island (1170-1171, 1171a); Penrhyn (647c)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Japan (4564); United Nations (1292-1296)

Children’s Art

Mongolia (2987)

Paintings

Andorra (Spanish) (498); Dominican Republic (1695); Greece (2962-2966); Japan (4535-4536); Liberia (3471-3476, 3475a, 3499, 3502, 3503b, 3503c, 3504, 3516, 3517, 3518, 3548, 3561, 3583, 3584, 3610, 3611, 3614, 3615, 3616, 3617); Mexico (3183, 3197, 3202, 3203, 3204-3205, 3208, 3210); Vatican City (1787)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Japan (4535a, 4535e, 4536a, 4536j); Vatican City (1785)

Nudes

Japan (4535j); Penrhyn (647f)

Sculpture & Statues

Japan (4538g); Kazakhstan (975); Kosovo (477b, 477c, 478); Liberia (3500, 3514, 3581b, 3581d, 3610, 3613); Mexico (3204, 3210); Mongolia (2981, 2984, 2987)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (675); Kyrgyzstan (630a, 630b, 639a); Liberia (3527, 3535, 3552, 3554d, 3565); Mexico (3204-3205); Mongolia (2977, 2979, 2980, 2983); Penrhyn (645, 646, 647b)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Liberia (3551, 3564)

Parachutes

Penrhyn (644a)

Bicycles

Japan (4511n, 4511o, 4511p, 4511q, 4511r, 4512u, 4513f, 4513g, 4513t, 4520, 4523a, 4527, 4528a); Sweden (2885c, 2886a, 2886f)

Black Americans

Liberia (3544c, 3546a)

Children

Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Japan (4519, 4523a, 4533, 4536g, 4542j); Liberia (3481b, 3482a, 3501d, 3515, 3520b, 3520c, 3560, 3562, 3584c, 3614, 3618); Mexico (3197); Monaco (3049c); Mongolia (2977, 2984, 2987); Sweden (2884, 2885c, 2886a, 2886f); Vatican City (1790, 1791)

Coins & Currency

Japan (4515f, 4515g, 4515h, 4515i, 4515j); Kyrgyzstan (650); Russia (8335)

Endangered Species

Liberia (3485-3490, 3490a); United Nations (1297-1300); United Nations (Geneva) (714-717); United Nations (Vienna) (691-694)

Europa

Russia (8335)

Explorers

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (672, 673)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Belarus (1271); Greece (2966); Japan (4554-4557); Kyrgyzstan (650); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3544d, 3557, 3624-3625); Mongolia (2988); Penrhyn (643); Russia (8335)

Famous People

Liberia Donald Trump (3480a, 3543), Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (3480b, 3542-3543), George Washington, Benjamin Franklin (3559); Nigeria Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (897A)

Royalty

Canada (3317-3318, 3318a); Liberia (3503b, 3521, 3524, 3583b); Malaysia (1871a, 1872); Monaco (3049); Sweden (2883)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Liberia (3520, 3523)

Fauna

Land Mammals

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (679); Japan (4537-4538, 4542g, 4559j, 4561a, 4561c, 4561e, 4563, 4565); Kazakhstan (973); Kyrgyzstan (650, 651-653, 653a); Latvia (1088); Liberia (3471-3476, 3475a, 3480, 3485, 3588, 3589, 3590, 3590a, 3493, 3494a, 3499a, 3506, 3517, 3548, 3570, 3588, 3589, 3624-3625); Malawi (920); Malaysia (1873-1874); Mongolia (2983, 2985, 2987); Montenegro (474); Penrhyn (643); Sudan (708A); Sweden (2885a. 2885b); United Nations (1297)

Land Mammals: Bats

Kyrgyzstan (633-635)

Land Mammals: Cats

Belarus (1271); Japan (4535e, 4535f, 4536f, 4536j, 4554-4557); Latvia (1086); Liberia (3492, 3493, 3506, 3507, 3571, 3590, 3591); Malawi (915-917); Malaysia (1882b, 1882d); Mexico (3208); Mongolia (2988); Russia (8335); United Nations (1300)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Kyrgyzstan (631-632, 632a); Latvia (1084, 1087); Liberia (3572, 3573, 3592, 3593, 3594, 3595); Mongolia (2977); Sweden (2886a, 2886f)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Liberia (3480)

Land Mammals: Horses

Greece (2963, 2964); Japan (4511t, 4511u, 4511v, 4512g, 4513h, 4533, 4536d, 4542i); Liberia (3502d, 3614); Mexico (3204, 3206); Mongolia (2977, 2978, 2978a, 2980, 2983, 2984, 2986, 2987)

Sea Mammals

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (660, 665a); Liberia (3574, 3575, 3596, 3597, 3598, 3599); Malaysia (1855, 1858)

Birds

Aruba (668); Dominican Republic (1696, 1697); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (661, 662, 663, 664, 665, 672, 674, 676, 679); Japan (4532, 4536g, 4537h, 4542f, 4544, 4562a); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3486, 3490a, 3494, 3495, 3499b, 3500, 3503a, 3508, 3509, 3542, 3554b, 3565, 3576, 3577, 3600, 3601, 3602, 3603); Mexico (3197, 3210); Mongolia (2976f, 2977, 2984); Namibia (1405-1406, 1407-1409); Penrhyn (648); Russia (8335, 8336); Sweden (2886b, 2886d, 2886f); United Nations (1298, 1299)

Insects

Liberia (3495c, 3495d, 3496, 3501, 3509, 3510, 3515, 3579a, 3606, 3607); United Nations (Vienna) (691)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Aruba (669); Liberia (3578, 3579c, 3604, 3605); Penrhyn (648d)

Fish & Fishing

Aruba (673-676); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (668); Hong Kong (2203, 2203a); Japan (4516, 4559h); Kyrgyzstan (644-646); Liberia (3575, 3597, 3602); Malaysia (1856, 1858); Mongolia (2976f); Surinam (1634); United Nations (Geneva) (716)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (668); Liberia (3511); United Nations (Geneva) (714)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Liberia (3497, 3511); Malaysia (1857)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Dominican Republic (1697); Liberia (3481b, 3482a, 3487, 3490a); Malaysia (1854, 1859); Mexico (3197); Mongolia (2976e, 2979, 2987); Sweden (2885d); United Nations (Geneva) (715, 717)

Other Terrestrial Life

Kazakhstan (972); Kyrgyzstan (639a, 647-649, 649a); Liberia (3481c. 3482b, 3484, 3484a, 3618, 3619)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Liberia (3528, 3536, 3556, 3569); Mongolia (2985)

Fire Fighting

Kyrgyzstan (637, 639a); Liberia (3533, 3541, 3594)

Flags

Andorra (Spanish) (500); Dominican Republic (1689, 1693e, 1693f, 1696, 1697); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (672, 673); Greece (2964, 2965); Japan (4533, 4538e, 4542a, 4542i); Latvia (1089); Liberia (3480, 3481-3483, 3525, 3527a, 3527b, 3529, 3531, 3534, 3535, 3537, 3539, 3542-3543, 3552a, 3559, 3567, 3584d, 3614); Malawi (915-917, 918, 920); Malaysia (1882c); Mexico (3197, 3202, 3208, 3210); Mongolia (2976, 2977, 2978, 2978a, 2979, 2980, 2984, 2987); Sweden (2885b, 2886a, 2886f); Vatican City (1786)

Flora

Aruba (668); Liberia (3491, 3502b, 3586); Malaysia (1869-1870); Kyrgyzstan (626f); Norfolk Island (1170-1171, 1171a); Russia (8335, 8336); United Nations (Vienna) (693)

Flowers

Belarus (1269); Japan (4515, 4518b, 4520, 4523a, 4529a 4530a, 4530b, 4530d, 4532, 4535a, 4535h, 4536a, 4536h, 4536i, 4537g, 4537h, 4537i, 4538h, 4541, 4544, 4545, 4551d, 4552-4553, 4562c, 4564); Kyrgyzstan (626a, 642, 643); Latvia (1089); Liberia (3496, 3502c, 3503a, 3510, 3517, 3520, 3523, 3578, 3584, 3604, 3605, 3614, 3617, 3624-3625); Malaysia (1860-1863, 1864, 1869-1870); Mexico (3183, 3191a, 3191b, 3191e, 3192, 3198); Monaco (3049); Mongolia (2987); Namibia (1071A, 1410-1413); Penrhyn (643, 647d, 648d, 648f); United Nations (Vienna) (692, 694); United States (5672-5679, 5679b, 5680, 5681, 5682); Vatican City (1789)

Flowers: Orchids

Liberia (3498, 3512)

Flowers: Roses

Japan (4529a, 4529b, 4529d, 4529e, 4530a, 4530c, 4530d, 4530e, 4552-4553); Kyrgyzstan (641); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3520, 3523, 3586b, 3586d); United States (5674, 5679, 5679b)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Andorra (Spanish) (499); Aruba (669-672); Belarus (1268, 1269, 1270, 1272); Japan (4518, 4559-4560, 4562e, 4565); Kyrgyzstan (626); Liberia (3502d); Malaysia (1880-1881); Mexico (3183, 3191-3192, 3191e); Mongolia (2976e, 2985); Surinam (1635); United Nations (1292-1296)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Dominican Republic (1694); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (671); Liberia (3548c, 3580, 3608, 3609); Mongolia (2983)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Belarus (1268, 1270, 1272); Liberia (3565); Malaysia (1882b, 1882d); Mongolia (2978a)

Maps & Globes

Belarus (1268, 1270, 1272); Dominican Republic (1696); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (672, 673, 677, 678); Kenya (915); Kyrgyzstan (629, 659); Liberia (3479, 3481-3483, 3522a, 3522c, 3525, 3527b, 3551, 3562, 3564, 3585c, 3621); Macedonia (RA183); Malawi (915-917); Malaysia (1865); Mexico (3201); Mongolia (2976, 2979, 2980, 2987); Salvador (1823)

Masks

Macedonia (RA183); Malaysia (1882); Mongolia (2987); Penrhyn (647a)

Military

Belarus (1265); Greece (2962-2966); Kyrgyzstan (630); Liberia (3521d, 3522, 3525, 3527, 3535, 3550, 3552, 3554d, 3563, 3565, 3595, 3615); Luxembourg (1590); Malaysia (1882c); Mexico (3200, 3202, 3206, 3208, 3211); Mongolia (2979, 2980); Penrhyn (644-646)

Motor Vehicles

Dominican Republic (1690); Japan (4521, 4522, 4523, 4523a, 4538d); Kyrgyzstan (637, 639, 639a); Liberia (3491, 3522, 3525, 3533, 3535, 3541, 3594); Malaysia (1868a); Mexico (3204); Mongolia (2977, 2979, 2980, 2983); Penrhyn (647e)

Automobiles

Andorra (Spanish) (500); China (Taiwan) (4631, 4634); Japan (4538b); Kyrgyzstan (638, 639a); Liberia (3532, 3540, 3546b, 3551d); Mexico (3205); Mongolia (2977, 2978a, 2983)

Motorcycles

Japan (4522, 4523a, 4528, 4528a); Liberia (3545d); Luxembourg (1587)

Mushrooms

Liberia (3494b, 3494c, 3508, 3579, 3606, 3607); Russia (8335)

Nobel Prize

Kenya (915); Liberia (3559); Russia (8334)

Performing Arts

Music

Canada (3316, 3316a); Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Japan (4538, 4542h); Kosovo (477a); Liberia (3546c, 3547a, 3547d, 3581, 3582, 3610, 3611, 3612, 3613); Mexico (3199); Mongolia (2978, 2978a, 2982, 2987); Sweden (2886b, 2886c, 2886d, 2886e, 2886f)

Music: Rock Stars

Mongolia (2982b, 2982d, 2982e)

Movies, Television & Stars

Canada (3316, 3316a); Hong Kong (2200-2203, 2203a); Liberia (3521, 3524, 3544, 3545, 3557, 3558); Malaysia (1875b, 1875c); United Nations (1292-1296)

Theater

Japan (4531b, 4531c, 4531d); Liberia (3581); Surinam (1636)

Personalized Stamps

United Nations (1292-1296)

Philately

Indonesia (1237a); Japan (4531); Mexico (3201)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Andorra (Spanish) (499); Belarus (1269); Japan (4540, 4559-4560, 4563); Kyrgyzstan (626c); Liberia (3547c); Sweden (2885c)

Railroads

Liberia (3530, 3531, 3538, 3539, 3616); Mexico (3204-3205); Mongolia (2983); Salvador (1823)

Red Cross

Liberia (3501, 3515); Macedonia (RA183)

Religion

Japan (4535j, 4546); Liberia (3500d, 3502a, 3503c, 3504d, 3514, 3547, 3560, 3614); Malaysia (1866b); Mexico (3183); Mongolia (2978a, 2981); Salvador (1824); Vatican City (1785, 1786)

Christmas

Andorra (Spanish) (501); Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Hong Kong (2200-2203, 2203a); Latvia (1086-1088); Liberia (3587, 3622, 3623); Malawi (919)

Popes

Vatican City (1787, 1789-1792, 1793)

Science & Technology

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (674, 678); Liberia (3586, 3620, 3621); Luxembourg (1588); Mongolia (2985, 2987); Penrhyn (648a); Russia (8334); Sweden (2885b, 2885e)

Archaeology

Liberia (3499, 3513, 3548, 3561); Vatican City (1788)

Astronomy

Mongolia (2985); Penrhyn (648b)

Computers & Mathematics

Kazakhstan (974); Mongolia (2977, 2985, 2987)

Earth Science & Earth Features

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (667, 669); Japan (4519, 4523, 4523a, 4535b, 4535c, 4536b, 4536c, 4536d, 4543, 4546, 4551); Malaysia (1876-1879); Penrhyn (648e); Surinam (1632a)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Japan (4535g, 4536e, 4551e); Salvador (1819)

Medicine

Dominican Republic (1693a, 1693d, 1693e, 1698); Kyrgyzstan (639, 639a, 641-643); Liberia (3501, 3502a, 3515, 3516, 3546c); Mongolia (2976e, 2979)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Kazakhstan (972); Kyrgyzstan (639a); Liberia (3481-3483, 3484, 3484a, 3491, 3585, 3618, 3619); Macedonia (RA183); Malaysia (1882)

Ships & Watercraft

Aruba (668, 673, 674, 676); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (670, 672, 673, 675, 677, 679); Greece (2959, 2959a); Hong Kong (2203, 2203a); Japan (4511l, 4511m, 4512i, 4512k, 4513e, 4513n, 4543, 4548); Liberia (3477, 3527c, 3529, 3535, 3537, 3549, 3550, 3551c, 3562, 3563, 3584a, 3584d, 3616, 3623); Mexico (3202, 3205); Mongolia (2983); Surinam (1632a, 1633)

Space

Liberia (3553, 3554, 3566, 3567); Mexico (3205); Mongolia (2985); Penrhyn (644-646)

Sports

Andorra (Spanish) (501); Luxembourg (1587)

Baseball

Japan (4511g, 4511h)

Basketball

Japan (4511a, 4511i); Latvia (1089)

Golf

Japan (4511y)

Olympics

Hong Kong (2204); Japan (4511-4513); Kazakhstan (970, 971); Kosovo (479-481); Latvia (1089); Liberia (3555, 3568)

Soccer

Japan (4511x, 4542j); Liberia (3484, 3484a, 3526, 3534); Malawi (915-917)

Stamps On Stamps

Liberia (3553b, 3555, 3566, 3568); Malaysia (1868); Mexico (3201); Mongolia (2983)

Telecommunications

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (669); Kazakhstan (974); Kyrgyzstan (658); Malaysia (1875); Mexico (3204-3205); Montenegro (473)

Textiles

Japan (4535g); Kosovo (476); Mongolia (2983); Sweden (2885d, 2886e, 2886f)

Native Costumes

Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a, 2962-2966); Japan (4531, 4532, 4533a, 4542h, 4548); Kosovo (475a); Liberia (3515); Malaysia (1867); Mexico (3200, 3211); Mongolia (2980, 2983, 2985, 2986, 2987)

Toys & Games

Greece (2959, 2959a); Japan (4517-4518, 4537-4538); Kosovo (476); Kyrgyzstan (640); Liberia (3493, 3516, 3521a); Mongolia (2987); Sweden (2885a, 2885d, 2886b, 2886f)

Chess

Liberia (3504, 3518)

United Nations

Kyrgyzstan (629); Mongolia (2976, 2977, 2979, 2980, 2981)

Universal Postal Union

Mongolia (2976e)

Women

Aruba (668, 672); Canada (3316, 3316a, 3317-3318, 3318a); Dominican Republic (1693c); Greece (2966); Hong Kong (2204); Japan (4511a, 4511b, 4511c, 4511d, 4511f, 4511h, 4511j, 4511k, 4511s, 4511x, 4512b, 4512h, 4512m, 4512n, 4512o, 4512p, 4512u, 4513b, 4513n, 4513u, 4513w, 4513x, 4519, 4523a, 4531, 4532, 4533, 4535g); Kazakhstan (972); Kyrgyzstan (630b, 636); Kosovo (477c, 478, 480, 481); Liberia (3481b, 3482a, 3502, 3503, 3504, 3515, 3516, 3517, 3518, 3520, 3521, 3523, 3524, 3544c, 3547c, 3582, 3583c, 3583d, 3584, 3585a, 3611, 3612, 3614, 3615, 3617, 3618, 3619); Malaysia (1868a, 1868c, 1882b, 1882d); Mexico (3197, 3198, 3207); Monaco (3049); Mongolia (2979, 2982d, 2983, 2987); Penrhyn (647c); Russia (8335); Salvador (1824); Sweden (2883, 2884, 2885a, 2886a, 2886f); Vatican City (1786, 1789, 1790, 1792)

Writers & Literature

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (677); Japan (4563, 4565); Latvia (1085); Liberia (3583a); Russia (8335); Salvador (1825)

Journalism

Liberia (3549d, 3562)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Kyrgyz Express Post (124a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in Sept. 20, 2021 Update, Liberia (3471-3545 become 3626-3700).