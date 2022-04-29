POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic – May 2022
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 16, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (663, 665d, 674, 677)
Architecture
Andorra (Spanish) (500); Belarus (1270); China (Taiwan) (4632, 4633); Dominican Republic (1689, 1690, 1691-1692, 1693); Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Hong Kong (2200, 2201, 2202, 2203a); Japan (4515, 4521, 4522, 4523a, 4524, 4525, 4526, 4527, 4528, 4528a, 4533, 4535h, 4536h, 4537b, 4537d, 4537f, 4538, 4542a, 4542b, 4542c, 4542d, 4546, 4547); Kosovo (475b); Kyrgyzstan (637, 638, 639a); Liberia (3480, 3500, 3503c, 3514, 3516, 3520a, 3520d, 3522b, 3523, 3525, 3532, 3534, 3538, 3540, 3543, 3547b, 3551a, 3551c, 3555a, 3555d, 3561, 3583, 3614, 3616); Luxembourg (1589); Malawi (918); Malaysia (1866, 1868a, 1872, 1875b, 1876, 1877); Mexico (3196, 3204-3205); Monaco (3049); Mongolia (2976b, 2976c, 2977, 2978a, 2979, 2980, 2981, 2983, 2984, 2985, 2987); Montenegro (473); Norfolk Island (1170-1171, 1171a); Penrhyn (647); Salvador (1820, 1821, 1822); Surinam (1632b, 1633b); Vatican City (1788, 1791)
Bridges
China (Taiwan) (4631); Japan (4536i, 4538e, 4548); Liberia (3539); Malaysia (1866a)
Lighthouses
Liberia (3505, 3519, 3587, 3622, 3623); Salvador (1822)
Windmills
Mongolia (2985)
Art
Japan (4531, 4532, 4544-4548, 4563, 4565); Kosovo (477a); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3503a, 3503d); Mongolia (2987); Norfolk Island (1170-1171, 1171a); Penrhyn (647c)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Japan (4564); United Nations (1292-1296)
Children’s Art
Mongolia (2987)
Paintings
Andorra (Spanish) (498); Dominican Republic (1695); Greece (2962-2966); Japan (4535-4536); Liberia (3471-3476, 3475a, 3499, 3502, 3503b, 3503c, 3504, 3516, 3517, 3518, 3548, 3561, 3583, 3584, 3610, 3611, 3614, 3615, 3616, 3617); Mexico (3183, 3197, 3202, 3203, 3204-3205, 3208, 3210); Vatican City (1787)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Japan (4535a, 4535e, 4536a, 4536j); Vatican City (1785)
Nudes
Japan (4535j); Penrhyn (647f)
Sculpture & Statues
Japan (4538g); Kazakhstan (975); Kosovo (477b, 477c, 478); Liberia (3500, 3514, 3581b, 3581d, 3610, 3613); Mexico (3204, 3210); Mongolia (2981, 2984, 2987)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (675); Kyrgyzstan (630a, 630b, 639a); Liberia (3527, 3535, 3552, 3554d, 3565); Mexico (3204-3205); Mongolia (2977, 2979, 2980, 2983); Penrhyn (645, 646, 647b)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Liberia (3551, 3564)
Parachutes
Penrhyn (644a)
Bicycles
Japan (4511n, 4511o, 4511p, 4511q, 4511r, 4512u, 4513f, 4513g, 4513t, 4520, 4523a, 4527, 4528a); Sweden (2885c, 2886a, 2886f)
Black Americans
Liberia (3544c, 3546a)
Children
Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Japan (4519, 4523a, 4533, 4536g, 4542j); Liberia (3481b, 3482a, 3501d, 3515, 3520b, 3520c, 3560, 3562, 3584c, 3614, 3618); Mexico (3197); Monaco (3049c); Mongolia (2977, 2984, 2987); Sweden (2884, 2885c, 2886a, 2886f); Vatican City (1790, 1791)
Coins & Currency
Japan (4515f, 4515g, 4515h, 4515i, 4515j); Kyrgyzstan (650); Russia (8335)
Endangered Species
Liberia (3485-3490, 3490a); United Nations (1297-1300); United Nations (Geneva) (714-717); United Nations (Vienna) (691-694)
Europa
Russia (8335)
Explorers
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (672, 673)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Belarus (1271); Greece (2966); Japan (4554-4557); Kyrgyzstan (650); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3544d, 3557, 3624-3625); Mongolia (2988); Penrhyn (643); Russia (8335)
Famous People
Liberia Donald Trump (3480a, 3543), Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (3480b, 3542-3543), George Washington, Benjamin Franklin (3559); Nigeria Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (897A)
Royalty
Canada (3317-3318, 3318a); Liberia (3503b, 3521, 3524, 3583b); Malaysia (1871a, 1872); Monaco (3049); Sweden (2883)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Liberia (3520, 3523)
Fauna
Land Mammals
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (679); Japan (4537-4538, 4542g, 4559j, 4561a, 4561c, 4561e, 4563, 4565); Kazakhstan (973); Kyrgyzstan (650, 651-653, 653a); Latvia (1088); Liberia (3471-3476, 3475a, 3480, 3485, 3588, 3589, 3590, 3590a, 3493, 3494a, 3499a, 3506, 3517, 3548, 3570, 3588, 3589, 3624-3625); Malawi (920); Malaysia (1873-1874); Mongolia (2983, 2985, 2987); Montenegro (474); Penrhyn (643); Sudan (708A); Sweden (2885a. 2885b); United Nations (1297)
Land Mammals: Bats
Kyrgyzstan (633-635)
Land Mammals: Cats
Belarus (1271); Japan (4535e, 4535f, 4536f, 4536j, 4554-4557); Latvia (1086); Liberia (3492, 3493, 3506, 3507, 3571, 3590, 3591); Malawi (915-917); Malaysia (1882b, 1882d); Mexico (3208); Mongolia (2988); Russia (8335); United Nations (1300)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Kyrgyzstan (631-632, 632a); Latvia (1084, 1087); Liberia (3572, 3573, 3592, 3593, 3594, 3595); Mongolia (2977); Sweden (2886a, 2886f)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Liberia (3480)
Land Mammals: Horses
Greece (2963, 2964); Japan (4511t, 4511u, 4511v, 4512g, 4513h, 4533, 4536d, 4542i); Liberia (3502d, 3614); Mexico (3204, 3206); Mongolia (2977, 2978, 2978a, 2980, 2983, 2984, 2986, 2987)
Sea Mammals
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (660, 665a); Liberia (3574, 3575, 3596, 3597, 3598, 3599); Malaysia (1855, 1858)
Birds
Aruba (668); Dominican Republic (1696, 1697); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (661, 662, 663, 664, 665, 672, 674, 676, 679); Japan (4532, 4536g, 4537h, 4542f, 4544, 4562a); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3486, 3490a, 3494, 3495, 3499b, 3500, 3503a, 3508, 3509, 3542, 3554b, 3565, 3576, 3577, 3600, 3601, 3602, 3603); Mexico (3197, 3210); Mongolia (2976f, 2977, 2984); Namibia (1405-1406, 1407-1409); Penrhyn (648); Russia (8335, 8336); Sweden (2886b, 2886d, 2886f); United Nations (1298, 1299)
Insects
Liberia (3495c, 3495d, 3496, 3501, 3509, 3510, 3515, 3579a, 3606, 3607); United Nations (Vienna) (691)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Aruba (669); Liberia (3578, 3579c, 3604, 3605); Penrhyn (648d)
Fish & Fishing
Aruba (673-676); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (668); Hong Kong (2203, 2203a); Japan (4516, 4559h); Kyrgyzstan (644-646); Liberia (3575, 3597, 3602); Malaysia (1856, 1858); Mongolia (2976f); Surinam (1634); United Nations (Geneva) (716)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (668); Liberia (3511); United Nations (Geneva) (714)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Liberia (3497, 3511); Malaysia (1857)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Dominican Republic (1697); Liberia (3481b, 3482a, 3487, 3490a); Malaysia (1854, 1859); Mexico (3197); Mongolia (2976e, 2979, 2987); Sweden (2885d); United Nations (Geneva) (715, 717)
Other Terrestrial Life
Kazakhstan (972); Kyrgyzstan (639a, 647-649, 649a); Liberia (3481c. 3482b, 3484, 3484a, 3618, 3619)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Liberia (3528, 3536, 3556, 3569); Mongolia (2985)
Fire Fighting
Kyrgyzstan (637, 639a); Liberia (3533, 3541, 3594)
Flags
Andorra (Spanish) (500); Dominican Republic (1689, 1693e, 1693f, 1696, 1697); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (672, 673); Greece (2964, 2965); Japan (4533, 4538e, 4542a, 4542i); Latvia (1089); Liberia (3480, 3481-3483, 3525, 3527a, 3527b, 3529, 3531, 3534, 3535, 3537, 3539, 3542-3543, 3552a, 3559, 3567, 3584d, 3614); Malawi (915-917, 918, 920); Malaysia (1882c); Mexico (3197, 3202, 3208, 3210); Mongolia (2976, 2977, 2978, 2978a, 2979, 2980, 2984, 2987); Sweden (2885b, 2886a, 2886f); Vatican City (1786)
Flora
Aruba (668); Liberia (3491, 3502b, 3586); Malaysia (1869-1870); Kyrgyzstan (626f); Norfolk Island (1170-1171, 1171a); Russia (8335, 8336); United Nations (Vienna) (693)
Flowers
Belarus (1269); Japan (4515, 4518b, 4520, 4523a, 4529a 4530a, 4530b, 4530d, 4532, 4535a, 4535h, 4536a, 4536h, 4536i, 4537g, 4537h, 4537i, 4538h, 4541, 4544, 4545, 4551d, 4552-4553, 4562c, 4564); Kyrgyzstan (626a, 642, 643); Latvia (1089); Liberia (3496, 3502c, 3503a, 3510, 3517, 3520, 3523, 3578, 3584, 3604, 3605, 3614, 3617, 3624-3625); Malaysia (1860-1863, 1864, 1869-1870); Mexico (3183, 3191a, 3191b, 3191e, 3192, 3198); Monaco (3049); Mongolia (2987); Namibia (1071A, 1410-1413); Penrhyn (643, 647d, 648d, 648f); United Nations (Vienna) (692, 694); United States (5672-5679, 5679b, 5680, 5681, 5682); Vatican City (1789)
Flowers: Orchids
Liberia (3498, 3512)
Flowers: Roses
Japan (4529a, 4529b, 4529d, 4529e, 4530a, 4530c, 4530d, 4530e, 4552-4553); Kyrgyzstan (641); Latvia (1084); Liberia (3520, 3523, 3586b, 3586d); United States (5674, 5679, 5679b)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Andorra (Spanish) (499); Aruba (669-672); Belarus (1268, 1269, 1270, 1272); Japan (4518, 4559-4560, 4562e, 4565); Kyrgyzstan (626); Liberia (3502d); Malaysia (1880-1881); Mexico (3183, 3191-3192, 3191e); Mongolia (2976e, 2985); Surinam (1635); United Nations (1292-1296)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Dominican Republic (1694); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (671); Liberia (3548c, 3580, 3608, 3609); Mongolia (2983)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Belarus (1268, 1270, 1272); Liberia (3565); Malaysia (1882b, 1882d); Mongolia (2978a)
Maps & Globes
Belarus (1268, 1270, 1272); Dominican Republic (1696); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (672, 673, 677, 678); Kenya (915); Kyrgyzstan (629, 659); Liberia (3479, 3481-3483, 3522a, 3522c, 3525, 3527b, 3551, 3562, 3564, 3585c, 3621); Macedonia (RA183); Malawi (915-917); Malaysia (1865); Mexico (3201); Mongolia (2976, 2979, 2980, 2987); Salvador (1823)
Masks
Macedonia (RA183); Malaysia (1882); Mongolia (2987); Penrhyn (647a)
Military
Belarus (1265); Greece (2962-2966); Kyrgyzstan (630); Liberia (3521d, 3522, 3525, 3527, 3535, 3550, 3552, 3554d, 3563, 3565, 3595, 3615); Luxembourg (1590); Malaysia (1882c); Mexico (3200, 3202, 3206, 3208, 3211); Mongolia (2979, 2980); Penrhyn (644-646)
Motor Vehicles
Dominican Republic (1690); Japan (4521, 4522, 4523, 4523a, 4538d); Kyrgyzstan (637, 639, 639a); Liberia (3491, 3522, 3525, 3533, 3535, 3541, 3594); Malaysia (1868a); Mexico (3204); Mongolia (2977, 2979, 2980, 2983); Penrhyn (647e)
Automobiles
Andorra (Spanish) (500); China (Taiwan) (4631, 4634); Japan (4538b); Kyrgyzstan (638, 639a); Liberia (3532, 3540, 3546b, 3551d); Mexico (3205); Mongolia (2977, 2978a, 2983)
Motorcycles
Japan (4522, 4523a, 4528, 4528a); Liberia (3545d); Luxembourg (1587)
Mushrooms
Liberia (3494b, 3494c, 3508, 3579, 3606, 3607); Russia (8335)
Nobel Prize
Kenya (915); Liberia (3559); Russia (8334)
Performing Arts
Music
Canada (3316, 3316a); Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Japan (4538, 4542h); Kosovo (477a); Liberia (3546c, 3547a, 3547d, 3581, 3582, 3610, 3611, 3612, 3613); Mexico (3199); Mongolia (2978, 2978a, 2982, 2987); Sweden (2886b, 2886c, 2886d, 2886e, 2886f)
Music: Rock Stars
Mongolia (2982b, 2982d, 2982e)
Movies, Television & Stars
Canada (3316, 3316a); Hong Kong (2200-2203, 2203a); Liberia (3521, 3524, 3544, 3545, 3557, 3558); Malaysia (1875b, 1875c); United Nations (1292-1296)
Theater
Japan (4531b, 4531c, 4531d); Liberia (3581); Surinam (1636)
Personalized Stamps
United Nations (1292-1296)
Philately
Indonesia (1237a); Japan (4531); Mexico (3201)
Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts
Andorra (Spanish) (499); Belarus (1269); Japan (4540, 4559-4560, 4563); Kyrgyzstan (626c); Liberia (3547c); Sweden (2885c)
Railroads
Liberia (3530, 3531, 3538, 3539, 3616); Mexico (3204-3205); Mongolia (2983); Salvador (1823)
Red Cross
Liberia (3501, 3515); Macedonia (RA183)
Religion
Japan (4535j, 4546); Liberia (3500d, 3502a, 3503c, 3504d, 3514, 3547, 3560, 3614); Malaysia (1866b); Mexico (3183); Mongolia (2978a, 2981); Salvador (1824); Vatican City (1785, 1786)
Christmas
Andorra (Spanish) (501); Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a); Hong Kong (2200-2203, 2203a); Latvia (1086-1088); Liberia (3587, 3622, 3623); Malawi (919)
Popes
Vatican City (1787, 1789-1792, 1793)
Science & Technology
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (674, 678); Liberia (3586, 3620, 3621); Luxembourg (1588); Mongolia (2985, 2987); Penrhyn (648a); Russia (8334); Sweden (2885b, 2885e)
Archaeology
Liberia (3499, 3513, 3548, 3561); Vatican City (1788)
Astronomy
Mongolia (2985); Penrhyn (648b)
Computers & Mathematics
Kazakhstan (974); Mongolia (2977, 2985, 2987)
Earth Science & Earth Features
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (667, 669); Japan (4519, 4523, 4523a, 4535b, 4535c, 4536b, 4536c, 4536d, 4543, 4546, 4551); Malaysia (1876-1879); Penrhyn (648e); Surinam (1632a)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Japan (4535g, 4536e, 4551e); Salvador (1819)
Medicine
Dominican Republic (1693a, 1693d, 1693e, 1698); Kyrgyzstan (639, 639a, 641-643); Liberia (3501, 3502a, 3515, 3516, 3546c); Mongolia (2976e, 2979)
Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic
Kazakhstan (972); Kyrgyzstan (639a); Liberia (3481-3483, 3484, 3484a, 3491, 3585, 3618, 3619); Macedonia (RA183); Malaysia (1882)
Ships & Watercraft
Aruba (668, 673, 674, 676); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (670, 672, 673, 675, 677, 679); Greece (2959, 2959a); Hong Kong (2203, 2203a); Japan (4511l, 4511m, 4512i, 4512k, 4513e, 4513n, 4543, 4548); Liberia (3477, 3527c, 3529, 3535, 3537, 3549, 3550, 3551c, 3562, 3563, 3584a, 3584d, 3616, 3623); Mexico (3202, 3205); Mongolia (2983); Surinam (1632a, 1633)
Space
Liberia (3553, 3554, 3566, 3567); Mexico (3205); Mongolia (2985); Penrhyn (644-646)
Sports
Andorra (Spanish) (501); Luxembourg (1587)
Baseball
Japan (4511g, 4511h)
Basketball
Japan (4511a, 4511i); Latvia (1089)
Golf
Japan (4511y)
Olympics
Hong Kong (2204); Japan (4511-4513); Kazakhstan (970, 971); Kosovo (479-481); Latvia (1089); Liberia (3555, 3568)
Soccer
Japan (4511x, 4542j); Liberia (3484, 3484a, 3526, 3534); Malawi (915-917)
Stamps On Stamps
Liberia (3553b, 3555, 3566, 3568); Malaysia (1868); Mexico (3201); Mongolia (2983)
Telecommunications
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (669); Kazakhstan (974); Kyrgyzstan (658); Malaysia (1875); Mexico (3204-3205); Montenegro (473)
Textiles
Japan (4535g); Kosovo (476); Mongolia (2983); Sweden (2885d, 2886e, 2886f)
Native Costumes
Greece (2959-2960, 2959a, 2960a, 2962-2966); Japan (4531, 4532, 4533a, 4542h, 4548); Kosovo (475a); Liberia (3515); Malaysia (1867); Mexico (3200, 3211); Mongolia (2980, 2983, 2985, 2986, 2987)
Toys & Games
Greece (2959, 2959a); Japan (4517-4518, 4537-4538); Kosovo (476); Kyrgyzstan (640); Liberia (3493, 3516, 3521a); Mongolia (2987); Sweden (2885a, 2885d, 2886b, 2886f)
Chess
Liberia (3504, 3518)
United Nations
Kyrgyzstan (629); Mongolia (2976, 2977, 2979, 2980, 2981)
Universal Postal Union
Mongolia (2976e)
Women
Aruba (668, 672); Canada (3316, 3316a, 3317-3318, 3318a); Dominican Republic (1693c); Greece (2966); Hong Kong (2204); Japan (4511a, 4511b, 4511c, 4511d, 4511f, 4511h, 4511j, 4511k, 4511s, 4511x, 4512b, 4512h, 4512m, 4512n, 4512o, 4512p, 4512u, 4513b, 4513n, 4513u, 4513w, 4513x, 4519, 4523a, 4531, 4532, 4533, 4535g); Kazakhstan (972); Kyrgyzstan (630b, 636); Kosovo (477c, 478, 480, 481); Liberia (3481b, 3482a, 3502, 3503, 3504, 3515, 3516, 3517, 3518, 3520, 3521, 3523, 3524, 3544c, 3547c, 3582, 3583c, 3583d, 3584, 3585a, 3611, 3612, 3614, 3615, 3617, 3618, 3619); Malaysia (1868a, 1868c, 1882b, 1882d); Mexico (3197, 3198, 3207); Monaco (3049); Mongolia (2979, 2982d, 2983, 2987); Penrhyn (647c); Russia (8335); Salvador (1824); Sweden (2883, 2884, 2885a, 2886a, 2886f); Vatican City (1786, 1789, 1790, 1792)
Writers & Literature
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (677); Japan (4563, 4565); Latvia (1085); Liberia (3583a); Russia (8335); Salvador (1825)
Journalism
Liberia (3549d, 3562)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Kyrgyz Express Post (124a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in Sept. 20, 2021 Update, Liberia (3471-3545 become 3626-3700).
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction