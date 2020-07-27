POSTAL UPDATES
By Topic - May 2018
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 21, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Canada (30561, 3069, 3078, 3078a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (578, 586); Palau (1359d)
Architecture
Argentina (2836); Armenia (1114, 1115, 1116, 1118, 1122, B4); Bahrain (739); Canada (3056a, 3057, 3062, 3071, 3075a, 3075b, 3086, 3086a); Dominican Republic (1620, 1621, 1622, 1623e, 1623f, 1623k, 1623l); Estonia (857); Ethiopia (1853-1857); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (577); Great Britain (3697, 3700, 3703); Grenada (4271); Japan (4094, 4102a, 4102b, 4102c, 4102i, 4102j, 4118e, 4119, 4125, 4142f, 4144f, 4145b, 4145f); Jordan (2318, 2320, 2321, 2322, 2323, 2341, 2343, 2344); Kazakhstan (831, 833, 834b); Korea (South) (2456, 2483c, 2485g, 2493b, 2494, 2500a); Kosovo (320, 329, 332-333, 343, 346, 357); Kyrgyzstan (545c, 548); Kyrgyz Express Post (54a, 65); Liberia (3038, 3053e, 3053f, 3054, 3057, 3064a, 3066e); Macao (1506-1507, 1509, 1511, 1512, 1514, 1521d); Malagasy Republic (1635, 1651l); Malaysia (1690, 1692, 1707, 1718, 1719, 1720, 1721, 1722a, 1723-1728); Maldive Islands (3286a, 3286d, 3291, 3308b, 3308d, 3314, 3317, 3340, 3342d, 3345, 3348b, 3352, 3358, 3364, 3369, 3375, 3381, 3382); Mauritius (1163); Mexico (3064, 3065a, 3068, 3070, 3071, 3073, 3079, 3080, 3083, 3084, 3089); Monaco (2915); Montenegro (412, 415, 415a, 416, 424); Namibia (1353-1356); Nevis (1936a, 1937a); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a); Pakistan (1247, 1251a, 1252, 1253, 1253d, 1257c, 1257d, 1257f); Palau (1352, 1366, 1369h); Poland (4324); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055); Spain (4169, 4170, 4226, 4227, 4231, 4232, 4233, 4234, 4236, 4237); Tunisia (1636, 1637-1638, 1647, 1648, 1650a); Uzbekistan (840-841, 842)
Bridges
Ecuador (2201b); Japan (4119a, 4119c, 4144d); Jordan (2345); Korea (South) (2504); Kosovo (275, 306, 349-350); Liberia (3065c); Malaysia (1708, 1709); Maldive Islands (3340a, 3340b, 3355, 3382); Mexico (3088); Montenegro (416); Spain (4226, 4227)
Castles
Guyana (4540); Japan (4119e); Kosovo (344, 345)
Lighthouses
Aruba (584); Canada (3056d, 3061, 3066, 3073, 3075a, 3075b); Dominican Republic (1623h); Japan (4093a); Maldive Islands (3413, 3423); Montenegro (421); Tunisia (1598A)
Windmills
Argentina (2836); Japan (4102f); Latvia (981)
Art
Korea (South) (2482); Kyrgyz Express Post (55)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Argentina (2822-2824); Japan (4103-4104, 4136-4137); Korea (South) (2483)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney
Japan (4080-4081)
Children’s Art
Korea (South) (2493b, 2493d); Montenegro (420)
Paintings
Armenia (1117); Czech Republic (3729); Estonia (854); Grenada (4270); Japan (3972-3973, 4095, 4118, 4125g, 4125h, 4125i, 4125j, 4145); Korea (South) (2482c); Kosovo (347); Kyrgyzstan (548b); Macao (1503, 1521c); Maldive Islands (3339-3358, 3374, 3384); Mauritius (1166); Mexico (3079); Palau (1363-1364)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Korea (South) (2488); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Macao (1521e, 1522); Malta (1615-1618); Tunisia (1650, 1650a)
Sculpture & Statues
Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4094a, 4125); Jordan (2317, 2324, 2325, 2342); Kazakhstan (831, 833); Korea (South) (2500b); Kyrgyzstan (536); Liberia (3064a, 3067c); Macao (1509, 1521a, 1521b); Mexico (3064, 3065a, 3070, 3071, 3083); Palau (1369c); Spain (4169, 4224, 4234)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
French Polynesia (1202-1205); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 588); Jordan (2348); Kyrgyzstan (554); Kyrgyz Express Post (70, 70a, 71); Macao (1508b, 1508c); Maldive Islands (3281, 3283, 3291, 3293, 3310, 3375, 3379, 3417); Mexico (3073, 3083); Pakistan (1255); Palau (1377); Tunisia (1644)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Japan (4104d); Malaysia (1724); Maldive Islands (3291)
Bicycles
Argentina (2836a); Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4094b, 4102e, 4104e); Liberia (3037a); Malaysia (1707); Maldive Islands (3385, 3395)
Black Americans
Kenya (905); Liberia (3055b, 3056b, 3073-3074); Maldive Islands (3307, 3316); Monaco (2911)
Children
Argentina (2820, 2823, 2836a); Japan (4093g, 4111, 4125h, 4142b, 4142e, 4143b, 4143d); Korea (South) (2493); Kosovo (323); Latvia (982); Liberia (3051c, 3053c, 3057-3058); Libya (1823); Macao (1506a, 1506b, 1506d, 1510a, 1510b, 1511); Malaysia (1691, 1707, 1710a, 1711, 1723-1728); Maldive Islands (3302c, 3311, 3346, 3350); Mexico (3076); Montenegro (420); Nevis (1938c); Pakistan (1257a, 1257b); Palau (1369e, 1369g, 1369i, 1369j, 1369o)
Coins & Currency
Kyrgyz Express Post (65); Spain (4233)
Endangered Species
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 590); Korea (South) (2484, 2484c); Kyrgyzstan (551, 555-558, 558a); United Nations (1188-1191); United Nations (Geneva) (646-649); United Nations (Vienna) (616-619)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Kyrgyzstan (538-541, 541a); Macao (1520, 1520e)
Europa
Kosovo (344-346); Montenegro (415, 415a)
Explorers
Spain (4238)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Armenia (1118b); Canada (3052-3055, 3053a, 3054a, 3055a); Czech Republic (3730); French Polynesia (1201); Japan (4086c); Korea (South) (2481, 2481c, 2510, 2510c); Kyrgyzstan (537); Kyrgyz Express Post (71, 77); Macao (1521-1522); Maldive Islands (3303, 3312); Marshall Islands (1175); Tunisia (1641)
Famous People
Grenada Donald Trump (4271b, 4272), Xi Jinping (4271c, 4272); Kenya Barack Obama (905); Kyrgyzstan Vladimir Lenin (559); Liberia Lee Kuan Yew (3055-3056), George H. W. Bush (3055c), Xi Jinping (3055d), Abraham Lincoln (3075-3076); Maldive Islands Xi Jinping (3364); Micronesia Benjamin Franklin (1178G); Palau Donald Trump (1376-1377)
Kennedy
Samoa (1275)
Royalty
Bahrain (739, 740); Guyana (4540, 4541-4544); Korea (South) (2492a); Liberia (3051-3052, 3055a, 3057-3058, 3062, 3063a, 3063d, 3063f, 3064e, 3065a, 3065d, 3066b, 3067e, 3068b, 3069a, 3069d, 3069f, 3071a, 3071c, 3072); Malaysia (1699-1702, 1716-1718); Monaco (2911-2912); Montenegro (423); Nevis (1938); Palau (1378)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Argentina (2823, 2836); Armenia (1117b); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (585, 586, 590c, 590d); Ghana (2959); Guyana (4528f); Japan (4080-4081, 4101j, 4102d, 4136-4137, 4140b, 4140c, 4143a, 4144, 4146-4147); Jordan (2319, 2351); Kazakhstan (832); Korea (South) (2484, 2484c, 2493a, 2495b, 2496a); Kosovo (334-335); Kyrgyzstan (538-541, 541a, 556, 557, 558, 558a); Kyrgyz Express Post (61, 61a, 65a, 71); Latvia (983); Liberia (3035-3036, 3041-3044, 3049-3050, 3059, 3066a, 3071); Libya (1823c); Macao (1517, 1520, 1520e); Malagasy Republic (1640, 1641, 1646, 1651); Malaysia (1708, 1709, 1719, 1722b); Maldive Islands (3303, 3312, 3324, 3334, 3339, 3405, 3415); Mauritius (1162, 1164); Mexico (3081); Namibia (1348, 1362-1366); Pakistan (1255); Palau (1359-1360, 1362, 1369g); Poland (4319); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (583-589); Spain (4169); United Nations (1189); United Nations (Geneva) (646)
Land Mammals: Bats
Liberia (3042a)
Land Mammals: Cats
Armenia (1118a); Czech Republic (3730); Great Britain (3694e); Guyana (4536-4537, 4542b); Japan (4081h, 4081i, 4110); Korea (South) (2493c); Kyrgyzstan (551, 555, 558a); Liberia (3041, 3042c, 3055-3056, 3060); Malaysia (1696, 1697, 1698, 1708, 1709); Maldive Islands (3319, 3325, 3329, 3335, 3341, 3351, 3406, 3416); Mauritius (1086); Montenegro (417); Palau (1361b); Spain (4227, 4234, 4238); Tunisia (1642, 1650, 1650a)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Argentina (2823, 2836a); Canada (3052-3055, 3053a, 3054a, 3055a); Grenada (4270a, 4270b, 4270c, 4270d, 4270e, 4270f, 4270g, 4270h, 4270i, 4270j); Japan (4093h, 4102e, 4103-4104); Korea (South) (2483d, 2493b, 2510, 2510c); Kyrgyz Express Post (61, 61a, 77); Liberia (3053-3054); Macao (1521-1522); Maldive Islands (3280, 3290, 3407, 3417); Marshall Islands (1175); Monaco (2913); Palau (1369g)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Japan (4133, 4135a); Liberia (3041a, 3043, 3059); Malaysia (1721b); Maldive Islands (3326, 3336)
Land Mammals: Horses
Argentina (2835); Armenia (1118b); Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4094c, 4140d); Kazakhstan (831, 832, 833); Kosovo (324); Kyrgyzstan (544); Kyrgyz Express Post (56, 59, 60, 61a); Latvia (983); Liberia (3067c, 3070b, 3071); Macao (1510a); Maldive Islands (3281, 3285, 3295, 3339b, 3346b, 3374, 3381, 3384); Mexico (3080); Poland (4320); Spain (4170, 4231)
Sea Mammals
Ecuador (2200g); Macao (1520, 1520e); Maldive Islands (3320, 3330, 3410, 3420)
Birds
Armenia (1118a, B3-B4); Canada (3053a); Dominican Republic (1621, 1623); Ecuador (2199, 2200h); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 586, 587, 590); Ghana (2957); Grenada (4270q); Grenada Grenadines (2996-2998); Guyana (4528, 4538-4539); Japan (4086a, 4086d, 4086e, 4093a, 4093g, 4101h, 4101i, 4102c, 4103-4104, 4105, 4118d, 4124, 4130, 4130a, 4136-4137, 4138j, 4141, 4147b, 4147j); Jordan (2336, 2346, 2347, 2348, 2350, 2351); Kazakhstan (831, 833, 834a); Korea (South) (2480, 2481, 2481c, 2495b, 2496b, 2502); Kosovo (347b); Kyrgyzstan (537, 538-541, 541a, 543, 543a); Kyrgyz Express Post (60, 61a, 65b, 65c, 67-70, 70a, 71); Latvia (981, 982); Liberia (3031-3034, 3063c, 3066a); Malaysia (1693-1694, 1708, 1709, 1719, 1726); Maldive Islands (3282, 3315, 3321, 3322, 3331, 3332, 3341b, 3348d, 3368a, 3368d, 3378, 3408, 3411, 3412, 3418, 3421, 3422, 3423); Mauritius (1162, 1164); Mexico (3061, 3067); Montenegro (414); Namibia (1349, 1357-1361); Palau (1361c, 1369n, 1370-1371, 1377); Poland (4318, 4323); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1056); Spain (4170); United Nations (1188); Uzbekistan (834-838, 842)
Insects
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (582); Japan (4101g, 4140e, 4143e); Malaysia (1694); Montenegro (420)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Grenada (4270o); Japan (4118d, 4138g, 4138h, 4140a); Korea (South) (2509b, 2509c, 2509d); Libya (1823a); Malagasy Republic (1651a); Malaysia (1693-1694); Maldive Islands (3327, 3337, 3347d, 3409, 3419)
Fish & Fishing
Ecuador (2200); French Polynesia (1201); Japan (4086g, 4086h, 4102g, 4116f, 4143g, 4144j); Kenya (907); Malagasy Republic (1651a, 1651k); Malaysia (1720b); Maldive Islands (3323, 3333, 3418); Nevis (1933-1935); Palau (1369e, 1369f, 1369g, 1369n, 1374b, 1379); United Nations (Geneva) (649); United Nations (Vienna) (619)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (589); Japan (4093); Malagasy Republic (1651b, 1651e, 1651k); Malaysia (1720b); Maldive Islands (3323, 3328, 3333, 3338); Nevis (1933-1935); Palau (1372-1373, 1374, 1375a); United Nations (Vienna) (619)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Japan (4093, 4117c, 4117d); Korea (South) (2509a, 2509d); Maldive Islands (3413, 3423); Mauritius (1167-1171); Nevis (1933d); United Nations (Geneva) (648)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Ecuador (2200); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574); Guyana (4528c, 4529); Japan (4086i); Korea (South) (2479, 2479e); Malagasy Republic (1651g); Malaysia (1720b); Maldive Islands (3328, 3338, 3360); Nevis (1933c, 1935); Palau (1361a, 1361d); United Nations (1190); United Nations (Vienna) (617, 618)
Other Terrestrial Life
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (576)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Japan (4123); Maldive Islands (3414, 3424); Spain (4169)
Fire Fighting
Malaysia (1723); Maldive Islands (3283)
Flags
Armenia (1116, 1118, 1119); Bahrain (739); Canada (3086, 3086a); Ecuador (2199); Estonia (855-856); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (580, 583); Great Britain (3694a, 3703); Grenada (4271); Japan (4102i, 4102j, 4118e); Kazakhstan (831, 833); Kenya (905); Korea (South) (2486, 2489, 2491, 2501-2502); Kosovo (308-310, 313-314); Kyrgyzstan (554, 559); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Liberia (3047-3048, 3051, 3064c, 3064f, 3068d); Libya (1822a, 1823a, 1823c); Macao (1508a, 1508d, 1508e, 1508f, 1509, 1521d); Malagasy Republic (1642); Malaysia (1704-1709, 1718, 1720-1722, 1724, 1726); Maldive Islands (3282, 3292, 3296, 3308a, 3308b, 3317, 3341a, 3364, 3367, 3368b, 3368c, 3369, 3372, 3373, 3376, 3377, 3378, 3381, 3382, 3383, 3387); Malta (1622); Mauritius (1086); Mexico (3071, 3085); Nevis (1938); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a); Pakistan (1246-1247, 1249, 1253b, 1253d, 1254, 1257c); Palau (1369k, 1374-1375, 1376); Samoa (1275d); Spain (4223); Tunisia (1644); United Nations (1179-1186); Uzbekistan (842)
Flora
Aruba (583); Estonia (855-856); Japan (4094g, 4114, 4115j, 4142, 4143f); Jordan (2315-2316); Kazakhstan (826); Kenya (909); Liberia (3070a); Libya (1826-1827); Maldive Islands (3344c, 3355, 3359); Niue (969-972, 972a); Palau (1369m); Tunisia (1639-1640, 1651-1654); United Nations (1191); Uzbekistan (842)
Flowers
Argentina (2822); Aruba (585); Dominican Republic (1623g); Great Britain (3701); Grenada (4270k, 4270l, 4270m, 4270n, 4270o, 4270p, 4270q, 4270r, 4270s, 4270t, 4272); Guyana (4539); Iran (3151); Japan (4082-4083, 4084-4085, 4091-4092, 4094e, 4094f, 4095, 4100, 4101, 4102, 4105, 4115, 4116, 4118, 4125g, 4125h, 4125j, 4126, 4130a, 4133, 4135a, 4136e, 4136h, 4136i, 4138e, 4138f, 4138g, 4138h, 4138i, 4140a, 4141, 4146e); Jordan (2327, 2334, 2335); Kazakhstan (826, 831, 832, 833); Korea (South) (2484a, 2484c, 2487, 2490, 2492c, 2495, 2502); Kosovo (338-340); Kyrgyzstan (542, 543a, 548b); Kyrgyz Express Post (57-58, 66, 71); Liberia (3005-3008, 3051f, 3057-3058); Libya (1823a, 1823b); Macao (1509, 1514, 1515-1516, 1518); Malagasy Republic (1644, 1645); Malaysia (1685, 1686, 1688, 1693-1694, 1722b); Maldive Islands (3316, 3327, 3337, 3339c, 3340c, 3341d, 3345c, 3346d, 3347, 3348c, 3357); Marshall Islands (1175); Mexico (3066); Namibia (1350-1352); Palau (1352, 1363, 1370); Spain (4229, 4236); United Nations (Geneva) (647); United Nations (Vienna) (616)
Flowers: Orchids
Maldive Islands (3409, 3419)
Flowers: Roses
Argentina (2830); Japan (4092b); Maldive Islands (3378)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Armenia (1110); Japan (4084c, 4084d, 4085b, 4093e, 4093f, 4094d, 4094h, 4102d, 4113, 4117f, 4127, 4130a, 4136c, 4136h, 4142c, 4142d, 4143, 4144h); Jordan (2326-2335); Kazakhstan (825); Kosovo (315-317); Liberia (3069a); Libya (1826-1827); Malagasy Republic (1651a, 1651c, 1651h, 1651j, 1651k); Malaysia (1714); Maldive Islands (3339c, 3341b, 3344, 3345b, 3348d); Mexico (3063); Niue (969-972, 972a); Palau (1369a, 1369i, 1369l); Poland (4319); Tunisia (1639-1640, 1651-1654); Uzbekistan (842, 843)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (584); Liberia (3068f, 3070f); Malagasy Republic (1651h); Malaysia (1721a); Maldive Islands (3414, 3424)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Armenia (1118); Bahrain (739, 740); Czech Republic (3730); Guyana (4542b); Kazakhstan (825); Liberia (3055-3056, 3066a, 3068d, 3070b); Malagasy Republic (1651); Malaysia (1708, 1709, 1719); Mauritius (1162, 1164); Montenegro (417); Spain (4238); Tunisia (1642)
Holograms & 3-D
Korea (South) (2481a, 2481c, 2510, 2510c)
Judaica
Lithuania (1113); Maldive Islands (3304a, 3304d, 3313)
Maps & Globes
Armenia (1122); Bahrain (739); Dominican Republic (1621, 1622); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 580, 586, 588); Kazakhstan (825); Kenya (908); Korea (South) (2488); Kosovo (306, 308, 313-314); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Liberia (3037-3038, 3063-3070); Libya (1822, 1823a, 1823b); Macedonia (RA175); Malagasy Republic (1651b, 1651f); Malaysia (1708, 1709, 1710-1711); Maldive Islands (3286, 3309d, 3313, 3318, 3368a, 3385-3404); Mexico (3067); Micronesia (1178G); Namibia (1349); Poland (4324); Spain (4228, 4238); Tunisia (1642); United Nations (1187); Uzbekistan (842)
Military
Argentina (2835); Armenia (1119, 1120, B3-B4); Bahrain (739); Dominican Republic (1621); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (580); Japan (4102j); Jordan (2346-2352); Korea (South) (2480, 2492b, 2496); Kosovo (301-302, 336, 341, 346); Kyrgyzstan (536, 554); Kyrgyz Express Post (67-70, 70a); Liberia (3037-3038, 3039-3040, 3052, 3065c); Lithuania (1110); Macao (1508-1509); Malaysia (1705, 1718); Maldive Islands (3286d, 3287, 3297, 3301, 3308, 3310, 3317, 3369, 3374, 3379, 3384, 3407); Mexico (3080); Montenegro (413, 417); Pakistan (1255); Palau (1353e); Poland (4320, 4321); Tunisia (1641, 1644)
Motor Vehicles
Argentina (2836); Czech Republic (3730); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (578, 579); Japan (4103b, 4103d); Jordan (2346, 2350); Kyrgyzstan (554); Kyrgyz Express Post (63, 64a, 67, 68, , 70, 70a); Macao (1508a, 1508d, 1508f); Malaysia (1689a); Maldive Islands (3308b, 3317, 3369); Mexico (3073, 3088); Palau (1369l); Togo (2085)
Automobiles
Argentina (2836a); Kazakhstan (827); Liberia (3058); Maldive Islands (3283a, 3283b, 3284, 3293, 3294, 3308c, 3387, 3397); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055);
Motorcycles
Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4119j); Korea (South) (2483a); Maldive Islands (3282, 3284d, 3292); Mexico (3075)
Mushrooms
Japan (4123c, 4142b, 4143c); Kyrgyz Express Post (47-50, 50a); Maldive Islands (3412, 3422)
Nobel Prize
Kenya (905); Kyrgyz Express Post (74, 76a); Latvia (979); Liberia (3055b, 3056b); Maldive Islands (3302, 3304, 3311, 3313, 3368, 3371, 3378, 3381)
Performing Arts
Dance
Japan (4104c); Korea (South) (2508); Kyrgyzstan (548); Maldive Islands (3300); Palau (1352)
Music
Czech Republic (3730); Guyana (4542b); Japan (4146d, 4146g, 4147); Kyrgyzstan (546, 548c); Kyrgyz Express Post (75, 76a); Latvia (983); Liberia (3069c); Macao (1504-1505, 1517); Maldive Islands (3300, 3351, 3370, 3372, 3380, 3382); Monaco (2911); Palau (1369g); Poland (4317); Spain (4169, 4230)
Music: Rock Stars
Argentina (2829-2830); Maldive Islands (3306, 3315)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Guyana (4530-4535); Maldive Islands (3366, 3376); Palau (1365-1368)
Movies, Television & Stars
Great Britain (3694); Guyana (4534, 4540); Kazakhstan (830); Maldive Islands (3305, 3314, 3365, 3375); Monaco (2911-2912); Nevis (1938d); Palau (1378); United States (5275)
Theater
Kosovo (323-324); Kyrgyzstan (548); Macao (1504-1505)
Entertainers
Palau (1353b, 1354)
Philately
Japan (4095); Liberia (3045-3046, 3061-3062); Montenegro (424); Spain (4227); Tunisia (1656)
Printing
Tunisia (1656)
Railroads
Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4093-4094); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Malaysia (1689b, 1690, 1691, 1692); Maldive Islands (3284c, 3288, 3298); Mexico (3062); Namibia (1353-1356); Spain (4234); Uzbekistan (841)
Red Cross
Macedonia (RA172, RA173, RA174, RA175)
Religion
Argentina (2820); Armenia (1115, 1116, 1117b, 1117c, 1118b); Dominican Republic (1621, 1623e, 1623k); Japan (4094a); Jordan (2321, 2341); Kazakhstan (831a, 833); Kosovo (333, 343, 357); Liberia (3065e, 3066e); Macao (1503, 1519); Malagasy Republic (1635); Malaysia (1720a, 1722a, 1725); Maldive Islands (3339, 3347c, 3358, 3375, 3381); Mauritius (1163); Mexico (3072); Namibia (1349); Pakistan (1247, 1256); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055); Spain (4170, 4232b); Tunisia (1637-1638)
Christmas
Armenia (1131); Aruba (583-586); Ecuador (2204); Estonia (857); Ghana (2957-2961); Latvia (981-983); Mexico (3081-3082); Poland (4313-4315); Spain (4235-4236);
Popes
Liberia (3047-3048); Malagasy Republic (1642)
Science & Technology
Argentina (2836); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (585); Japan (4096-4100); Kazakhstan (831); Korea (South) (2492); Latvia (979); Liberia (3067d); Maldive Islands (3302a, 3302b, 3304, 3311, 3313); Mexico (3070); Spain (4225); United States (5276, 5277, 5278)
Archaeology
Armenia (1121); Jordan (2317-2325, 2341-2345); Kosovo (329); Liberia (3045-3046); Lithuania (1110); Spain (4170, 4224); Tunisia (1647-1650, 1650a)
Astronomy
Japan (4086); Korea (South) (2485); Latvia (977); Samoa (1276-1277)
Computers & Mathematics
Japan (4097); United States (5277, 5279)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Canada (3056, 3058, 3059, 3060, 3063, 3064, 3065, 3072, 3074, 3075, 3075a, 3075b); Dominican Republic (1623); Ecuador (2200a, 2200e); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (581); Japan (3972-3973, 4086, 4093c, 4093i, 4093j, 4101, 4117b, 4118f, 4119f, 4144b); Jordan (2319, 2338, 2339, 2345); Kosovo (275, 276); Kyrgyzstan (545); Kyrgyz Express Post (66, 70a); Liberia (3029-3030, 3037-3038); Malagasy Republic (1634, 1643); Malaysia (1722b); Maldive Islands (3359-3363); Mexico (3074); Montenegro (418); Nevis (1936-1937, 1374-1375)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Canada (3056f, 3070); Dominican Republic (1623d); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (577); Japan (4118i); Jordan (2337, 2340); Kazakhstan (831); Kosovo (277); Liberia (3053b, 3070c, 3070e)
Medicine
Dominican Republic (1621b); Ecuador (2205); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (579); India (2981); Jordan (2337-2340); Latvia (978); Macao (1510b, 1511); Macedonia (RA172, RA173, RA174); Maldive Islands (3302d); Mexico (3066); Pakistan (1256, 1257f); Palau (1369h, 1369m)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Japan (4110-4114)
Ships & Watercraft
Armenia (1117c, 1117d, 1117e); Canada (3056h, 3068, 3077, 3077a); Dominican Republic (1623g); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (580, 583, 588); Japan (4081j, 4086j, 4093c, 4102a, 4102b, 4102g, 4119f, 4125i, 4144c, 4145b, 4145d, 4145f, 4145j); Jordan (2352); Kosovo (347b); Kyrgyzstan (559); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Liberia (3039-3040, 3063b); Macao (1508b, 1514); Malagasy Republic (1651b); Malaysia (1723); Maldive Islands (3283, 3286, 3287, 3293, 3296, 3297, 3301, 3306b, 3310, 3340d, 3341, 3346c, 3347, 3352, 335, 3390, 3400); Malta (1622-1624); Mauritius (1162); Nevis (1937b); Pitcairn Islands (841-844); Spain (4227); Tunisia (1642)
Space
Kazakhstan (819); Kyrgyz Express Post (62-64, 64a); Latvia (977); Liberia (3029-3030); Macao (1508e); Maldive Islands (3289, 3299, 3304b, 3304c, 3309, 3313, 3318, 3367, 3377); United States (5278)
Sports
Argentina (2827-2828); Canada (3079-3084, 3084a); Japan (4075-4079, 4144); Korea (South) (2497); Kyrgyzstan (544); Kyrgyz Express Post (51-54, 54a); Latvia (980); Liberia (3073-3074); Malaysia (1695-1698, 1727); Maldive Islands (3285b, 3385, 3386, 3387, 3388, 3390, 3391, 3392, 3395, 3396, 3397, 3398, 3400, 3401, 3402); Monaco (2915); Montenegro (419, 419a); Pakistan (1253, 1253d); Poland (4316)
Baseball
Maldive Islands (3389, 3399)
Basketball
Japan (4144i); Palau (1369o)
Golf
Maldive Islands (3307, 3316, 3393, 3403); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a)
Olympics
Kosovo (308-310); Kyrgyz Express Post (78); Monaco (2914)
Soccer
Argentina (2824a); Kosovo (313-314); Kyrgyz Express Post (54, 54a); Maldive Islands (3341c, 3394, 3404); Mauritius (1086)
Stamps On Stamps
French Polynesia (1201); Liberia (3062, 3063-3070); Malaysia (1699-1702); Micronesia (1178G); Pakistan (1251a)
Textiles
Japan (4139); Korea (South) (2482b); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Malaysia (1685-1688)
Native Costumes
Ecuador (2201a); Great Britain (3700); Japan (4138, 4145); Korea (South) (2483b, 2491, 2492a, 2492b, 2508); Kosovo (318-320, 353-355); Kyrgyzstan (547, 549, 550); Kyrgyz Express Post (55, 59, 60, 61a, 71); Liberia (3051f, 3063a, 3069a, 3069c); Libya (1823a, 1823c); Malaysia (1704, 1705, 1706, 1725); Maldive Islands (3344, 3351, 3354); Malta (1619-1621); Mexico (3085, 3087); Montenegro (422); Namibia (1349); Palau (1352, 1369b); Spain (4230)
Toys & Games
Ghana (2959); Japan (4081, 4116c, 4117e, 4123, 4136j, 4137h, 4146-4147); Latvia (983); Liberia (3051c); Macao (1510a); Malaysia (1723-1728); Palau (1369g)
Chess
Kosovo (306); Maldive Islands (3373, 3383)
United Nations
Dominican Republic (1622); Japan (4125); Jordan (2341-2345); Kenya (906-909); Korea (South) (2456); Kyrgyzstan (545); Liberia (3063-3070); Micronesia (1178G); Poland (4324, 4232); United Nations (1187)
Women
Argentina (2820, 2822, 2823, 2863a); Canada (3079-3084, 3084a, 3085, 3085a); Czech Republic (3729, 3730); Ecuador (2201a); Great Britain (3694a, 3694d, 3694g, 3694h, 3694j, 3696-3703); Grenada (4271a, 4271d, 4272); Guyana (4540, 4541-4544); Japan (4094, 4102e, 4118e, 4138b, 4138d, 4138f, 4138h, 4138j, 4139, 4144g, 4145); Korea (South) (2482b, 2483a, 2483d, 2493, 2495b, 2499, 2500b, 2508); Kosovo (309, 319, 320, 347a, 353, 355, 357); Kyrgyzstan (546, 548, 550); Kyrgyz Express Post (53, 54a, 71, 74, 76a); Latvia (980, 981); Liberia (3051f, 3052, 3053-3054, 3055a, 3057, 3062, 3063b, 3065a, 3065d, 3067a, 3067b, 3068c, 3069a, 3069f); Macao (1504c, 1506a, 1506b, 1506c, 1510b, 1510c, 1510d, 1511, 1513, 1514); Malaysia (1691, 1699-1702, 1704, 1705, 1706, 1707, 1710b, 1717, 1718, 1724, 1727); Maldive Islands (3300, 3305, 3306a, 3314, 3315, 3317, 3341, 3342a, 3342b, 3343, 3344, 3346b, 3347b, 3349, 3353, 3354, 3357, 3359, 3360, 3364, 3365, 3375, 3376, 3381, 3388d, 3393a); Mexico (3064, 3069, 3075, 3076, 3078, 3087); Monaco (2911-2912, 2914, 2915); Namibia (1349); Nevis (1938); Pakistan (1256, 1257e); Palau (1352, 1353b, 1363-1364, 1369d, 1369h, 1369l, 1369n, 1376-1377, 1378); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055); Samoa (1275b); Spain (4223, 4227, 4231); Tunisia (1642)
Writers & Literature
Ecuador (2205); Japan (4102g, 4102h); Korea (South) (2498-2499); Kosovo (328); Kyrgyz Express Post (55, 72, 73, 76, 76a); Macao (1512-1514); Maldive Islands (3371, 3381); Montenegro (422); Pakistan (1248, 1251, 1251a, 1254)
Journalism
Great Britain (3702)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Latvia (971a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in 2018 Catalogue, Samoa (1275-1284 become 1278-1287), to stamps in January 15, 2018 Update, Spain (4169-4170 become 4172-4173).
