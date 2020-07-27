By Topic - May 2018

Jul 27, 2020, 6 AM

A Spanish stamp issued Nov. 6, 2017, marks the 25th anniversary of high-speed trains in that country. The €1.25 stamp is shaped like a high-speed train. It is included in four categories in the May By Topic Listing: Architecture, Sculpture & Statues (unde

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 21, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Canada (30561, 3069, 3078, 3078a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (578, 586); Palau (1359d)

Architecture

Argentina (2836); Armenia (1114, 1115, 1116, 1118, 1122, B4); Bahrain (739); Canada (3056a, 3057, 3062, 3071, 3075a, 3075b, 3086, 3086a); Dominican Republic (1620, 1621, 1622, 1623e, 1623f, 1623k, 1623l); Estonia (857); Ethiopia (1853-1857); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (577); Great Britain (3697, 3700, 3703); Grenada (4271); Japan (4094, 4102a, 4102b, 4102c, 4102i, 4102j, 4118e, 4119, 4125, 4142f, 4144f, 4145b, 4145f); Jordan (2318, 2320, 2321, 2322, 2323, 2341, 2343, 2344); Kazakhstan (831, 833, 834b); Korea (South) (2456, 2483c, 2485g, 2493b, 2494, 2500a); Kosovo (320, 329, 332-333, 343, 346, 357); Kyrgyzstan (545c, 548); Kyrgyz Express Post (54a, 65); Liberia (3038, 3053e, 3053f, 3054, 3057, 3064a, 3066e); Macao (1506-1507, 1509, 1511, 1512, 1514, 1521d); Malagasy Republic (1635, 1651l); Malaysia (1690, 1692, 1707, 1718, 1719, 1720, 1721, 1722a, 1723-1728); Maldive Islands (3286a, 3286d, 3291, 3308b, 3308d, 3314, 3317, 3340, 3342d, 3345, 3348b, 3352, 3358, 3364, 3369, 3375, 3381, 3382); Mauritius (1163); Mexico (3064, 3065a, 3068, 3070, 3071, 3073, 3079, 3080, 3083, 3084, 3089); Monaco (2915); Montenegro (412, 415, 415a, 416, 424); Namibia (1353-1356); Nevis (1936a, 1937a); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a); Pakistan (1247, 1251a, 1252, 1253, 1253d, 1257c, 1257d, 1257f); Palau (1352, 1366, 1369h); Poland (4324); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055); Spain (4169, 4170, 4226, 4227, 4231, 4232, 4233, 4234, 4236, 4237); Tunisia (1636, 1637-1638, 1647, 1648, 1650a); Uzbekistan (840-841, 842)

Bridges

Ecuador (2201b); Japan (4119a, 4119c, 4144d); Jordan (2345); Korea (South) (2504); Kosovo (275, 306, 349-350); Liberia (3065c); Malaysia (1708, 1709); Maldive Islands (3340a, 3340b, 3355, 3382); Mexico (3088); Montenegro (416); Spain (4226, 4227)

Castles

Guyana (4540); Japan (4119e); Kosovo (344, 345)

Lighthouses

Aruba (584); Canada (3056d, 3061, 3066, 3073, 3075a, 3075b); Dominican Republic (1623h); Japan (4093a); Maldive Islands (3413, 3423); Montenegro (421); Tunisia (1598A)

Windmills

Argentina (2836); Japan (4102f); Latvia (981)

Art

Korea (South) (2482); Kyrgyz Express Post (55)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Argentina (2822-2824); Japan (4103-4104, 4136-4137); Korea (South) (2483)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Japan (4080-4081)

Children’s Art

Korea (South) (2493b, 2493d); Montenegro (420)

Paintings

Armenia (1117); Czech Republic (3729); Estonia (854); Grenada (4270); Japan (3972-3973, 4095, 4118, 4125g, 4125h, 4125i, 4125j, 4145); Korea (South) (2482c); Kosovo (347); Kyrgyzstan (548b); Macao (1503, 1521c); Maldive Islands (3339-3358, 3374, 3384); Mauritius (1166); Mexico (3079); Palau (1363-1364)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Korea (South) (2488); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Macao (1521e, 1522); Malta (1615-1618); Tunisia (1650, 1650a)

Sculpture & Statues

Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4094a, 4125); Jordan (2317, 2324, 2325, 2342); Kazakhstan (831, 833); Korea (South) (2500b); Kyrgyzstan (536); Liberia (3064a, 3067c); Macao (1509, 1521a, 1521b); Mexico (3064, 3065a, 3070, 3071, 3083); Palau (1369c); Spain (4169, 4224, 4234)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

French Polynesia (1202-1205); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 588); Jordan (2348); Kyrgyzstan (554); Kyrgyz Express Post (70, 70a, 71); Macao (1508b, 1508c); Maldive Islands (3281, 3283, 3291, 3293, 3310, 3375, 3379, 3417); Mexico (3073, 3083); Pakistan (1255); Palau (1377); Tunisia (1644)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Japan (4104d); Malaysia (1724); Maldive Islands (3291)

Bicycles

Argentina (2836a); Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4094b, 4102e, 4104e); Liberia (3037a); Malaysia (1707); Maldive Islands (3385, 3395)

Black Americans

Kenya (905); Liberia (3055b, 3056b, 3073-3074); Maldive Islands (3307, 3316); Monaco (2911)

Children

Argentina (2820, 2823, 2836a); Japan (4093g, 4111, 4125h, 4142b, 4142e, 4143b, 4143d); Korea (South) (2493); Kosovo (323); Latvia (982); Liberia (3051c, 3053c, 3057-3058); Libya (1823); Macao (1506a, 1506b, 1506d, 1510a, 1510b, 1511); Malaysia (1691, 1707, 1710a, 1711, 1723-1728); Maldive Islands (3302c, 3311, 3346, 3350); Mexico (3076); Montenegro (420); Nevis (1938c); Pakistan (1257a, 1257b); Palau (1369e, 1369g, 1369i, 1369j, 1369o)

Coins & Currency

Kyrgyz Express Post (65); Spain (4233)

Endangered Species

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 590); Korea (South) (2484, 2484c); Kyrgyzstan (551, 555-558, 558a); United Nations (1188-1191); United Nations (Geneva) (646-649); United Nations (Vienna) (616-619)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Kyrgyzstan (538-541, 541a); Macao (1520, 1520e)

Europa

Kosovo (344-346); Montenegro (415, 415a)

Explorers

Spain (4238)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Armenia (1118b); Canada (3052-3055, 3053a, 3054a, 3055a); Czech Republic (3730); French Polynesia (1201); Japan (4086c); Korea (South) (2481, 2481c, 2510, 2510c); Kyrgyzstan (537); Kyrgyz Express Post (71, 77); Macao (1521-1522); Maldive Islands (3303, 3312); Marshall Islands (1175); Tunisia (1641)

Famous People

Grenada Donald Trump (4271b, 4272), Xi Jinping (4271c, 4272); Kenya Barack Obama (905); Kyrgyzstan Vladimir Lenin (559); Liberia Lee Kuan Yew (3055-3056), George H. W. Bush (3055c), Xi Jinping (3055d), Abraham Lincoln (3075-3076); Maldive Islands Xi Jinping (3364); Micronesia Benjamin Franklin (1178G); Palau Donald Trump (1376-1377)

Kennedy

Samoa (1275)

Royalty

Bahrain (739, 740); Guyana (4540, 4541-4544); Korea (South) (2492a); Liberia (3051-3052, 3055a, 3057-3058, 3062, 3063a, 3063d, 3063f, 3064e, 3065a, 3065d, 3066b, 3067e, 3068b, 3069a, 3069d, 3069f, 3071a, 3071c, 3072); Malaysia (1699-1702, 1716-1718); Monaco (2911-2912); Montenegro (423); Nevis (1938); Palau (1378)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Argentina (2823, 2836); Armenia (1117b); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (585, 586, 590c, 590d); Ghana (2959); Guyana (4528f); Japan (4080-4081, 4101j, 4102d, 4136-4137, 4140b, 4140c, 4143a, 4144, 4146-4147); Jordan (2319, 2351); Kazakhstan (832); Korea (South) (2484, 2484c, 2493a, 2495b, 2496a); Kosovo (334-335); Kyrgyzstan (538-541, 541a, 556, 557, 558, 558a); Kyrgyz Express Post (61, 61a, 65a, 71); Latvia (983); Liberia (3035-3036, 3041-3044, 3049-3050, 3059, 3066a, 3071); Libya (1823c); Macao (1517, 1520, 1520e); Malagasy Republic (1640, 1641, 1646, 1651); Malaysia (1708, 1709, 1719, 1722b); Maldive Islands (3303, 3312, 3324, 3334, 3339, 3405, 3415); Mauritius (1162, 1164); Mexico (3081); Namibia (1348, 1362-1366); Pakistan (1255); Palau (1359-1360, 1362, 1369g); Poland (4319); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (583-589); Spain (4169); United Nations (1189); United Nations (Geneva) (646)

Land Mammals: Bats

Liberia (3042a)

Land Mammals: Cats

Armenia (1118a); Czech Republic (3730); Great Britain (3694e); Guyana (4536-4537, 4542b); Japan (4081h, 4081i, 4110); Korea (South) (2493c); Kyrgyzstan (551, 555, 558a); Liberia (3041, 3042c, 3055-3056, 3060); Malaysia (1696, 1697, 1698, 1708, 1709); Maldive Islands (3319, 3325, 3329, 3335, 3341, 3351, 3406, 3416); Mauritius (1086); Montenegro (417); Palau (1361b); Spain (4227, 4234, 4238); Tunisia (1642, 1650, 1650a)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Argentina (2823, 2836a); Canada (3052-3055, 3053a, 3054a, 3055a); Grenada (4270a, 4270b, 4270c, 4270d, 4270e, 4270f, 4270g, 4270h, 4270i, 4270j); Japan (4093h, 4102e, 4103-4104); Korea (South) (2483d, 2493b, 2510, 2510c); Kyrgyz Express Post (61, 61a, 77); Liberia (3053-3054); Macao (1521-1522); Maldive Islands (3280, 3290, 3407, 3417); Marshall Islands (1175); Monaco (2913); Palau (1369g)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Japan (4133, 4135a); Liberia (3041a, 3043, 3059); Malaysia (1721b); Maldive Islands (3326, 3336)

Land Mammals: Horses

Argentina (2835); Armenia (1118b); Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4094c, 4140d); Kazakhstan (831, 832, 833); Kosovo (324); Kyrgyzstan (544); Kyrgyz Express Post (56, 59, 60, 61a); Latvia (983); Liberia (3067c, 3070b, 3071); Macao (1510a); Maldive Islands (3281, 3285, 3295, 3339b, 3346b, 3374, 3381, 3384); Mexico (3080); Poland (4320); Spain (4170, 4231)

Sea Mammals

Ecuador (2200g); Macao (1520, 1520e); Maldive Islands (3320, 3330, 3410, 3420)

Birds

Armenia (1118a, B3-B4); Canada (3053a); Dominican Republic (1621, 1623); Ecuador (2199, 2200h); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 586, 587, 590); Ghana (2957); Grenada (4270q); Grenada Grenadines (2996-2998); Guyana (4528, 4538-4539); Japan (4086a, 4086d, 4086e, 4093a, 4093g, 4101h, 4101i, 4102c, 4103-4104, 4105, 4118d, 4124, 4130, 4130a, 4136-4137, 4138j, 4141, 4147b, 4147j); Jordan (2336, 2346, 2347, 2348, 2350, 2351); Kazakhstan (831, 833, 834a); Korea (South) (2480, 2481, 2481c, 2495b, 2496b, 2502); Kosovo (347b); Kyrgyzstan (537, 538-541, 541a, 543, 543a); Kyrgyz Express Post (60, 61a, 65b, 65c, 67-70, 70a, 71); Latvia (981, 982); Liberia (3031-3034, 3063c, 3066a); Malaysia (1693-1694, 1708, 1709, 1719, 1726); Maldive Islands (3282, 3315, 3321, 3322, 3331, 3332, 3341b, 3348d, 3368a, 3368d, 3378, 3408, 3411, 3412, 3418, 3421, 3422, 3423); Mauritius (1162, 1164); Mexico (3061, 3067); Montenegro (414); Namibia (1349, 1357-1361); Palau (1361c, 1369n, 1370-1371, 1377); Poland (4318, 4323); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1056); Spain (4170); United Nations (1188); Uzbekistan (834-838, 842)

Insects

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (582); Japan (4101g, 4140e, 4143e); Malaysia (1694); Montenegro (420)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Grenada (4270o); Japan (4118d, 4138g, 4138h, 4140a); Korea (South) (2509b, 2509c, 2509d); Libya (1823a); Malagasy Republic (1651a); Malaysia (1693-1694); Maldive Islands (3327, 3337, 3347d, 3409, 3419)

Fish & Fishing

Ecuador (2200); French Polynesia (1201); Japan (4086g, 4086h, 4102g, 4116f, 4143g, 4144j); Kenya (907); Malagasy Republic (1651a, 1651k); Malaysia (1720b); Maldive Islands (3323, 3333, 3418); Nevis (1933-1935); Palau (1369e, 1369f, 1369g, 1369n, 1374b, 1379); United Nations (Geneva) (649); United Nations (Vienna) (619)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (589); Japan (4093); Malagasy Republic (1651b, 1651e, 1651k); Malaysia (1720b); Maldive Islands (3323, 3328, 3333, 3338); Nevis (1933-1935); Palau (1372-1373, 1374, 1375a); United Nations (Vienna) (619)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Japan (4093, 4117c, 4117d); Korea (South) (2509a, 2509d); Maldive Islands (3413, 3423); Mauritius (1167-1171); Nevis (1933d); United Nations (Geneva) (648)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Ecuador (2200); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574); Guyana (4528c, 4529); Japan (4086i); Korea (South) (2479, 2479e); Malagasy Republic (1651g); Malaysia (1720b); Maldive Islands (3328, 3338, 3360); Nevis (1933c, 1935); Palau (1361a, 1361d); United Nations (1190); United Nations (Vienna) (617, 618)

Other Terrestrial Life

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (576)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Japan (4123); Maldive Islands (3414, 3424); Spain (4169)

Fire Fighting

Malaysia (1723); Maldive Islands (3283)

Flags

Armenia (1116, 1118, 1119); Bahrain (739); Canada (3086, 3086a); Ecuador (2199); Estonia (855-856); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (580, 583); Great Britain (3694a, 3703); Grenada (4271); Japan (4102i, 4102j, 4118e); Kazakhstan (831, 833); Kenya (905); Korea (South) (2486, 2489, 2491, 2501-2502); Kosovo (308-310, 313-314); Kyrgyzstan (554, 559); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Liberia (3047-3048, 3051, 3064c, 3064f, 3068d); Libya (1822a, 1823a, 1823c); Macao (1508a, 1508d, 1508e, 1508f, 1509, 1521d); Malagasy Republic (1642); Malaysia (1704-1709, 1718, 1720-1722, 1724, 1726); Maldive Islands (3282, 3292, 3296, 3308a, 3308b, 3317, 3341a, 3364, 3367, 3368b, 3368c, 3369, 3372, 3373, 3376, 3377, 3378, 3381, 3382, 3383, 3387); Malta (1622); Mauritius (1086); Mexico (3071, 3085); Nevis (1938); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a); Pakistan (1246-1247, 1249, 1253b, 1253d, 1254, 1257c); Palau (1369k, 1374-1375, 1376); Samoa (1275d); Spain (4223); Tunisia (1644); United Nations (1179-1186); Uzbekistan (842)

Flora

Aruba (583); Estonia (855-856); Japan (4094g, 4114, 4115j, 4142, 4143f); Jordan (2315-2316); Kazakhstan (826); Kenya (909); Liberia (3070a); Libya (1826-1827); Maldive Islands (3344c, 3355, 3359); Niue (969-972, 972a); Palau (1369m); Tunisia (1639-1640, 1651-1654); United Nations (1191); Uzbekistan (842)

Flowers

Argentina (2822); Aruba (585); Dominican Republic (1623g); Great Britain (3701); Grenada (4270k, 4270l, 4270m, 4270n, 4270o, 4270p, 4270q, 4270r, 4270s, 4270t, 4272); Guyana (4539); Iran (3151); Japan (4082-4083, 4084-4085, 4091-4092, 4094e, 4094f, 4095, 4100, 4101, 4102, 4105, 4115, 4116, 4118, 4125g, 4125h, 4125j, 4126, 4130a, 4133, 4135a, 4136e, 4136h, 4136i, 4138e, 4138f, 4138g, 4138h, 4138i, 4140a, 4141, 4146e); Jordan (2327, 2334, 2335); Kazakhstan (826, 831, 832, 833); Korea (South) (2484a, 2484c, 2487, 2490, 2492c, 2495, 2502); Kosovo (338-340); Kyrgyzstan (542, 543a, 548b); Kyrgyz Express Post (57-58, 66, 71); Liberia (3005-3008, 3051f, 3057-3058); Libya (1823a, 1823b); Macao (1509, 1514, 1515-1516, 1518); Malagasy Republic (1644, 1645); Malaysia (1685, 1686, 1688, 1693-1694, 1722b); Maldive Islands (3316, 3327, 3337, 3339c, 3340c, 3341d, 3345c, 3346d, 3347, 3348c, 3357); Marshall Islands (1175); Mexico (3066); Namibia (1350-1352); Palau (1352, 1363, 1370); Spain (4229, 4236); United Nations (Geneva) (647); United Nations (Vienna) (616)

Flowers: Orchids

Maldive Islands (3409, 3419)

Flowers: Roses

Argentina (2830); Japan (4092b); Maldive Islands (3378)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Armenia (1110); Japan (4084c, 4084d, 4085b, 4093e, 4093f, 4094d, 4094h, 4102d, 4113, 4117f, 4127, 4130a, 4136c, 4136h, 4142c, 4142d, 4143, 4144h); Jordan (2326-2335); Kazakhstan (825); Kosovo (315-317); Liberia (3069a); Libya (1826-1827); Malagasy Republic (1651a, 1651c, 1651h, 1651j, 1651k); Malaysia (1714); Maldive Islands (3339c, 3341b, 3344, 3345b, 3348d); Mexico (3063); Niue (969-972, 972a); Palau (1369a, 1369i, 1369l); Poland (4319); Tunisia (1639-1640, 1651-1654); Uzbekistan (842, 843)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (584); Liberia (3068f, 3070f); Malagasy Republic (1651h); Malaysia (1721a); Maldive Islands (3414, 3424)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Armenia (1118); Bahrain (739, 740); Czech Republic (3730); Guyana (4542b); Kazakhstan (825); Liberia (3055-3056, 3066a, 3068d, 3070b); Malagasy Republic (1651); Malaysia (1708, 1709, 1719); Mauritius (1162, 1164); Montenegro (417); Spain (4238); Tunisia (1642)

Holograms & 3-D

Korea (South) (2481a, 2481c, 2510, 2510c)

Judaica

Lithuania (1113); Maldive Islands (3304a, 3304d, 3313)

Maps & Globes

Armenia (1122); Bahrain (739); Dominican Republic (1621, 1622); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (574, 580, 586, 588); Kazakhstan (825); Kenya (908); Korea (South) (2488); Kosovo (306, 308, 313-314); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Liberia (3037-3038, 3063-3070); Libya (1822, 1823a, 1823b); Macedonia (RA175); Malagasy Republic (1651b, 1651f); Malaysia (1708, 1709, 1710-1711); Maldive Islands (3286, 3309d, 3313, 3318, 3368a, 3385-3404); Mexico (3067); Micronesia (1178G); Namibia (1349); Poland (4324); Spain (4228, 4238); Tunisia (1642); United Nations (1187); Uzbekistan (842)

Military

Argentina (2835); Armenia (1119, 1120, B3-B4); Bahrain (739); Dominican Republic (1621); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (580); Japan (4102j); Jordan (2346-2352); Korea (South) (2480, 2492b, 2496); Kosovo (301-302, 336, 341, 346); Kyrgyzstan (536, 554); Kyrgyz Express Post (67-70, 70a); Liberia (3037-3038, 3039-3040, 3052, 3065c); Lithuania (1110); Macao (1508-1509); Malaysia (1705, 1718); Maldive Islands (3286d, 3287, 3297, 3301, 3308, 3310, 3317, 3369, 3374, 3379, 3384, 3407); Mexico (3080); Montenegro (413, 417); Pakistan (1255); Palau (1353e); Poland (4320, 4321); Tunisia (1641, 1644)

Motor Vehicles

Argentina (2836); Czech Republic (3730); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (578, 579); Japan (4103b, 4103d); Jordan (2346, 2350); Kyrgyzstan (554); Kyrgyz Express Post (63, 64a, 67, 68, , 70, 70a); Macao (1508a, 1508d, 1508f); Malaysia (1689a); Maldive Islands (3308b, 3317, 3369); Mexico (3073, 3088); Palau (1369l); Togo (2085)

Automobiles

Argentina (2836a); Kazakhstan (827); Liberia (3058); Maldive Islands (3283a, 3283b, 3284, 3293, 3294, 3308c, 3387, 3397); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055);

Motorcycles

Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4119j); Korea (South) (2483a); Maldive Islands (3282, 3284d, 3292); Mexico (3075)

Mushrooms

Japan (4123c, 4142b, 4143c); Kyrgyz Express Post (47-50, 50a); Maldive Islands (3412, 3422)

Nobel Prize

Kenya (905); Kyrgyz Express Post (74, 76a); Latvia (979); Liberia (3055b, 3056b); Maldive Islands (3302, 3304, 3311, 3313, 3368, 3371, 3378, 3381)

Performing Arts

Dance

Japan (4104c); Korea (South) (2508); Kyrgyzstan (548); Maldive Islands (3300); Palau (1352)

Music

Czech Republic (3730); Guyana (4542b); Japan (4146d, 4146g, 4147); Kyrgyzstan (546, 548c); Kyrgyz Express Post (75, 76a); Latvia (983); Liberia (3069c); Macao (1504-1505, 1517); Maldive Islands (3300, 3351, 3370, 3372, 3380, 3382); Monaco (2911); Palau (1369g); Poland (4317); Spain (4169, 4230)

Music: Rock Stars

Argentina (2829-2830); Maldive Islands (3306, 3315)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Guyana (4530-4535); Maldive Islands (3366, 3376); Palau (1365-1368)

Movies, Television & Stars

Great Britain (3694); Guyana (4534, 4540); Kazakhstan (830); Maldive Islands (3305, 3314, 3365, 3375); Monaco (2911-2912); Nevis (1938d); Palau (1378); United States (5275)

Theater

Kosovo (323-324); Kyrgyzstan (548); Macao (1504-1505)

Entertainers

Palau (1353b, 1354)

Philately

Japan (4095); Liberia (3045-3046, 3061-3062); Montenegro (424); Spain (4227); Tunisia (1656)

Printing

Tunisia (1656)

Railroads

Czech Republic (3730); Japan (4093-4094); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Malaysia (1689b, 1690, 1691, 1692); Maldive Islands (3284c, 3288, 3298); Mexico (3062); Namibia (1353-1356); Spain (4234); Uzbekistan (841)

Red Cross

Macedonia (RA172, RA173, RA174, RA175)

Religion

Argentina (2820); Armenia (1115, 1116, 1117b, 1117c, 1118b); Dominican Republic (1621, 1623e, 1623k); Japan (4094a); Jordan (2321, 2341); Kazakhstan (831a, 833); Kosovo (333, 343, 357); Liberia (3065e, 3066e); Macao (1503, 1519); Malagasy Republic (1635); Malaysia (1720a, 1722a, 1725); Maldive Islands (3339, 3347c, 3358, 3375, 3381); Mauritius (1163); Mexico (3072); Namibia (1349); Pakistan (1247, 1256); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055); Spain (4170, 4232b); Tunisia (1637-1638)

Christmas

Armenia (1131); Aruba (583-586); Ecuador (2204); Estonia (857); Ghana (2957-2961); Latvia (981-983); Mexico (3081-3082); Poland (4313-4315); Spain (4235-4236);

Popes

Liberia (3047-3048); Malagasy Republic (1642)

Science & Technology

Argentina (2836); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (585); Japan (4096-4100); Kazakhstan (831); Korea (South) (2492); Latvia (979); Liberia (3067d); Maldive Islands (3302a, 3302b, 3304, 3311, 3313); Mexico (3070); Spain (4225); United States (5276, 5277, 5278)

Archaeology

Armenia (1121); Jordan (2317-2325, 2341-2345); Kosovo (329); Liberia (3045-3046); Lithuania (1110); Spain (4170, 4224); Tunisia (1647-1650, 1650a)

Astronomy

Japan (4086); Korea (South) (2485); Latvia (977); Samoa (1276-1277)

Computers & Mathematics

Japan (4097); United States (5277, 5279)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Canada (3056, 3058, 3059, 3060, 3063, 3064, 3065, 3072, 3074, 3075, 3075a, 3075b); Dominican Republic (1623); Ecuador (2200a, 2200e); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (581); Japan (3972-3973, 4086, 4093c, 4093i, 4093j, 4101, 4117b, 4118f, 4119f, 4144b); Jordan (2319, 2338, 2339, 2345); Kosovo (275, 276); Kyrgyzstan (545); Kyrgyz Express Post (66, 70a); Liberia (3029-3030, 3037-3038); Malagasy Republic (1634, 1643); Malaysia (1722b); Maldive Islands (3359-3363); Mexico (3074); Montenegro (418); Nevis (1936-1937, 1374-1375)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Canada (3056f, 3070); Dominican Republic (1623d); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (577); Japan (4118i); Jordan (2337, 2340); Kazakhstan (831); Kosovo (277); Liberia (3053b, 3070c, 3070e)

Medicine

Dominican Republic (1621b); Ecuador (2205); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (579); India (2981); Jordan (2337-2340); Latvia (978); Macao (1510b, 1511); Macedonia (RA172, RA173, RA174); Maldive Islands (3302d); Mexico (3066); Pakistan (1256, 1257f); Palau (1369h, 1369m)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Japan (4110-4114)

Ships & Watercraft

Armenia (1117c, 1117d, 1117e); Canada (3056h, 3068, 3077, 3077a); Dominican Republic (1623g); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (580, 583, 588); Japan (4081j, 4086j, 4093c, 4102a, 4102b, 4102g, 4119f, 4125i, 4144c, 4145b, 4145d, 4145f, 4145j); Jordan (2352); Kosovo (347b); Kyrgyzstan (559); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Liberia (3039-3040, 3063b); Macao (1508b, 1514); Malagasy Republic (1651b); Malaysia (1723); Maldive Islands (3283, 3286, 3287, 3293, 3296, 3297, 3301, 3306b, 3310, 3340d, 3341, 3346c, 3347, 3352, 335, 3390, 3400); Malta (1622-1624); Mauritius (1162); Nevis (1937b); Pitcairn Islands (841-844); Spain (4227); Tunisia (1642)

Space

Kazakhstan (819); Kyrgyz Express Post (62-64, 64a); Latvia (977); Liberia (3029-3030); Macao (1508e); Maldive Islands (3289, 3299, 3304b, 3304c, 3309, 3313, 3318, 3367, 3377); United States (5278)

Sports

Argentina (2827-2828); Canada (3079-3084, 3084a); Japan (4075-4079, 4144); Korea (South) (2497); Kyrgyzstan (544); Kyrgyz Express Post (51-54, 54a); Latvia (980); Liberia (3073-3074); Malaysia (1695-1698, 1727); Maldive Islands (3285b, 3385, 3386, 3387, 3388, 3390, 3391, 3392, 3395, 3396, 3397, 3398, 3400, 3401, 3402); Monaco (2915); Montenegro (419, 419a); Pakistan (1253, 1253d); Poland (4316)

Baseball

Maldive Islands (3389, 3399)

Basketball

Japan (4144i); Palau (1369o)

Golf

Maldive Islands (3307, 3316, 3393, 3403); Norfolk Island (1139, 1139a)

Olympics

Kosovo (308-310); Kyrgyz Express Post (78); Monaco (2914)

Soccer

Argentina (2824a); Kosovo (313-314); Kyrgyz Express Post (54, 54a); Maldive Islands (3341c, 3394, 3404); Mauritius (1086)

Stamps On Stamps

French Polynesia (1201); Liberia (3062, 3063-3070); Malaysia (1699-1702); Micronesia (1178G); Pakistan (1251a)

Textiles

Japan (4139); Korea (South) (2482b); Kyrgyz Express Post (71); Malaysia (1685-1688)

Native Costumes

Ecuador (2201a); Great Britain (3700); Japan (4138, 4145); Korea (South) (2483b, 2491, 2492a, 2492b, 2508); Kosovo (318-320, 353-355); Kyrgyzstan (547, 549, 550); Kyrgyz Express Post (55, 59, 60, 61a, 71); Liberia (3051f, 3063a, 3069a, 3069c); Libya (1823a, 1823c); Malaysia (1704, 1705, 1706, 1725); Maldive Islands (3344, 3351, 3354); Malta (1619-1621); Mexico (3085, 3087); Montenegro (422); Namibia (1349); Palau (1352, 1369b); Spain (4230)

Toys & Games

Ghana (2959); Japan (4081, 4116c, 4117e, 4123, 4136j, 4137h, 4146-4147); Latvia (983); Liberia (3051c); Macao (1510a); Malaysia (1723-1728); Palau (1369g)

Chess

Kosovo (306); Maldive Islands (3373, 3383)

United Nations

Dominican Republic (1622); Japan (4125); Jordan (2341-2345); Kenya (906-909); Korea (South) (2456); Kyrgyzstan (545); Liberia (3063-3070); Micronesia (1178G); Poland (4324, 4232); United Nations (1187)

Women

Argentina (2820, 2822, 2823, 2863a); Canada (3079-3084, 3084a, 3085, 3085a); Czech Republic (3729, 3730); Ecuador (2201a); Great Britain (3694a, 3694d, 3694g, 3694h, 3694j, 3696-3703); Grenada (4271a, 4271d, 4272); Guyana (4540, 4541-4544); Japan (4094, 4102e, 4118e, 4138b, 4138d, 4138f, 4138h, 4138j, 4139, 4144g, 4145); Korea (South) (2482b, 2483a, 2483d, 2493, 2495b, 2499, 2500b, 2508); Kosovo (309, 319, 320, 347a, 353, 355, 357); Kyrgyzstan (546, 548, 550); Kyrgyz Express Post (53, 54a, 71, 74, 76a); Latvia (980, 981); Liberia (3051f, 3052, 3053-3054, 3055a, 3057, 3062, 3063b, 3065a, 3065d, 3067a, 3067b, 3068c, 3069a, 3069f); Macao (1504c, 1506a, 1506b, 1506c, 1510b, 1510c, 1510d, 1511, 1513, 1514); Malaysia (1691, 1699-1702, 1704, 1705, 1706, 1707, 1710b, 1717, 1718, 1724, 1727); Maldive Islands (3300, 3305, 3306a, 3314, 3315, 3317, 3341, 3342a, 3342b, 3343, 3344, 3346b, 3347b, 3349, 3353, 3354, 3357, 3359, 3360, 3364, 3365, 3375, 3376, 3381, 3388d, 3393a); Mexico (3064, 3069, 3075, 3076, 3078, 3087); Monaco (2911-2912, 2914, 2915); Namibia (1349); Nevis (1938); Pakistan (1256, 1257e); Palau (1352, 1353b, 1363-1364, 1369d, 1369h, 1369l, 1369n, 1376-1377, 1378); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1055); Samoa (1275b); Spain (4223, 4227, 4231); Tunisia (1642)

Writers & Literature

Ecuador (2205); Japan (4102g, 4102h); Korea (South) (2498-2499); Kosovo (328); Kyrgyz Express Post (55, 72, 73, 76, 76a); Macao (1512-1514); Maldive Islands (3371, 3381); Montenegro (422); Pakistan (1248, 1251, 1251a, 1254)

Journalism

Great Britain (3702)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Latvia (971a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2018 Catalogue, Samoa (1275-1284 become 1278-1287), to stamps in January 15, 2018 Update, Spain (4169-4170 become 4172-4173).