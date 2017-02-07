The notable Australian stamp rarity Mossgreen is offering

Feb 11, 2017, 2 PM

A rare used example of Australia’s 1908 20-shilling emerald postage due stamp will be auctioned by Mossgreen during the Feb. 27-28 sale.

By Michael Baadke

A top Australian stamp rarity will be offered during the Feb. 27-28 auction by Mossgreen in Armadale, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia: a newly discovered used example of the 20-shilling emerald postage due stamp (Scott J38), the high denomination from the 1908-09 postage due set.

The stamp is believed to be only the third known used example of this 20sh postage due. An example with a crease at top and small pencil mark on the front sold at a 2013 Robert A. Siegel auction for $28,750.

The stamp offered by Mossgreen is described as a having exceptional centering, “a little aged still but a very attractive example of this howlingly rare stamp, very fine part-strike of the distinctive ‘[PAR]CELS B[RANCH/GPO SYDNEY]’ cds in violet.”

According to Mossgreen, the stamp is a new discovery, “having been held for many years in a three-generation collection in New South Wales.” The stamp has been submitted for expertizing.

The used stamp is listed with no value provided in the 2017 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940. Mossgreen is offering it with a starting bid of $19,000 in Australian dollars (roughly US$14,500) and an estimate of AUS$25,000 (US$19,100).

The two-day auction includes Australia and worldwide stamps, postal history and picture postcards. For information and online bidding options, visit their website; or contact Mossgreen, 926 High St., Armadale, Victoria 3143, Australia.