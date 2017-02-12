US Stamps
A set of Philippines overprints that is a great buy at Scott value
Stamp Market Tips — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The United States acquired the Philippines from Spain in 1898 as a result of victory in the Spanish-American War.
On Nov. 9, 1928, a set of 11 Philippines definitive stamps was overprinted “L.O.F. 1928” with the silhouette of a seaplane and issued as airmail stamps (Scott C18-C28).
The stamps commemorated the arrival in the Philippines of the London-Orient flight of a squadron of British seaplanes. Only 6,000 complete sets of the stamps were issued.
The 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the set at $136.25 in unused hinged condition and at $230 in mint never-hinged condition. The set is a great buy at Scott catalog value.
