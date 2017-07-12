This Hawaiian 1864 Numeral stamp is a solid buy at Scott catalog value

Jul 26, 2017, 11 AM

The Hawaii 1864 1¢ black Numeral stamp (Scott 23) is a good buy in unused original gum condition at the 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $300.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Hawaii stamps are quite popular with a broad range of collectors. With fewer than 100 regular issues and six Official stamps, they also offer the possibility of a smaller, finite collection. The only drawback: many of the early issues, particularly the Missionaries, are scarce to rare and very expensive.

The market for Hawaiian stamps in unused original gum condition and grades of very fine or better is perpetually strong. Even the more common and less expensive issues are in general demand. The market for Hawaiian postal history is also strong and steady with many buyers looking for on-cover uses.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

We like the 1864 1¢ black Numeral stamp (Scott 23). It is one of the most affordable Numeral issues, valued at $300 in unused original gum condition in the 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers. The stamp is a good buy at Scott catalog value. Stamps with flaws or in lower grades sell for reduced prices.